Nebraska's Softball Season Hinges on Alexis Jensen's Success

Nebraska coaches started the season with the end in mind when discussing how the pitching staff has developed for the postseason, with Jordy Frahm and Jensen playing defining roles in the Huskers' success. Jensen's consistent performance throughout the season allowed Nebraska to emerge victorious against high-scoring opponents, showcasing the strength of the pitching ability. It's crucial for Jensen to build on her impressive performances and establish herself as a reliable asset for the Huskers in the postseason.

Nebraska pitchers Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen could help the Huskers do what no other NU team has done before. Nebraska's softball team opened fall workouts aiming to develop Jensen beyond any other freshman and build a postseason formula capable of surviving intense games; Jensen arrived in Lincoln with expectations and a perfect high school record, showcasing her exceptional pitching skills.

Jensen's consistent performance during the NCAA Regional against South Dakota and Grand Canyon allowed Nebraska to survive few runs and advance to the super regional against Oklahoma State, illustrating Nebraska's evolved pitching identity and its feared pitching staff. The tandem of Frahm and Jensen gradually became the defining combination of Nebraska's season, solidifying Jensen's role in the Huskers' success and making Jensen one of the most anticipated NU pitchers in recent years





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Nebraska Softball Alexis Jensen Gretna Jordy Frahm High School Career Arizona State Arizona State Sun Devils

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