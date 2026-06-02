Nebraska's Historic Win in Women's College World Series Breaks ESPN Records

Nebraska's historic win in the Women's College World Series has earned the program more accolades and broken new records for ESPN. The company released its broadcast numbers, placing the primetime tilt between Nebraska and Arkansas as its top-viewed contest from the opening round of action in Oklahoma City.

Nebraska 's historic win in the Women's College World Series has earned the program more accolades and broken new records for ESPN . The company released its broadcast numbers, placing the primetime tilt between Nebraska and Arkansas as its top-viewed contest from the opening round of action in Oklahoma City.

According to ESPN, 1.4 million viewers, including a peak of 1.6 million viewers, tuned in to watch the Huskers' 5-3 win over the Razorbacks. This marks a nearly 63% increase in viewership from last season's television coverage. The broadcast audience witnessed a historic moment for Nebraska softball as the Huskers secured their first Women's College World Series win since 2002. Ava Kuszak's 10th-inning two-run home run lifted the team to the second round, beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 5-3.

The win had to compete with other television events that evening, including Game Six of the NBA's Western Conference Finals and a Major League Baseball night contest between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Despite this competition, the Huskers' late-game theatrics drew in a large audience, with the broadcast audience witnessing a record crowd at Devon Park.

The historic moment was made possible by the team's perseverance, with Hannah Coor's solo home run in the eighth inning tying the contest and keeping the Huskers alive. Coor's dramatic shot was followed by her getting on base in the 10th frame, allowing Kuszak to deliver the game-winning moment.

The win has solidified Nebraska's place in the Women's College World Series, and the team's high ratings on ESPN continue to follow the Nebraska athletics trend of top-viewership numbers for female sports. The Thursday night walk-off beat out top-viewed matches of the season from August and December of 2025, with the Huskers averaging 1.2 million in matches against Kentucky and its Elite Eight loss to Texas A&M. The trend in higher viewership numbers for women's sports continues from the record-setting Women's College World Series in 2025, when an average of 1.3 million viewers watched 15 games on ESPN platforms.

This bests the mark set in 2021, as the Game 3 championship match became ESPN's most-watched NCAA softball game ever with 2.4 million viewers. The 2025 title contest surpassed the previous high mark between Arizona and Tennessee's title game in 2007 at 2.3 million viewers. The Huskers' success on the field and in the ratings is a testament to the team's dedication and perseverance, and the program's continued growth and success





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