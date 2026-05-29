Nebraska's Ava Kuszak Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Huskers Past Arkansas in WCWS

Ava Kuszak hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Nebraska a 5-3 win over Arkansas in the Women's College World Series. Hannah Coor tied the game with a solo shot in the eighth.

Nebraska's Ava Kuszak celebrates a walk-off home run during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026.

| SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesIn the bottom of the 10th inning, Ava Kuszak completed Nebraska's comeback with a two-run home run to centerfield, walking off Arkansas and giving the Huskers a 5-3 win "I feel like I took a couple steps because it felt good off the bat, but I wasn't sure," Kuszak said after the win.

"Then I just threw my hands up, hoping it was going out. "I think the tears came around third, seeing all these girls absolutely screaming. And I was just like, there's just no way that just happened.

""After every at-bat, I was learning," said Kuszak. "I had to keep telling myself I'm learning, I'm learning, focus on my team and what needed to be done, then continue to go on and just adjust. " Nebaska was knocking on the door of a walk off multiple times but it couldn't have happened without Hannah Coor, who tied the game on a solo shot to center in the bottom of the eighth.

It was her seventh home run of the season.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for her," said Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle. "This is really, really special for her. Even yesterday when we got to walk out on the field in the rain, just be a part of the field, I had her lead the way because I thought it was really important that she got to lead the way for this team.

" Sammie Bland also came up huge for the Huskers, playing incredible defense at third base and recording multiple hits at the plate. She finished the game 2-for-4 with a run batted in and was the only Husker to record a multi-hit game.

"Oh, my God," said Revelle about Bland's defensive highlights at the hot corner. "Here's the thing, that is Sammie being Sammie. She is that good all the time. She's made for these big moments, too.

She's got a champion's heart. She tends to play her best when the lights are the brightest. She's exciting to watch over there defensively. I thought she came up real big for us offensively tonight, as well.

" In the circle, it was Jordy Frahm's game from start to finish. She pitched a complete-game on 133 total pitches. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits, a walk, and nine strikeouts. NU pushed across two runs in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2 after Jesse Farrell and Kacie Hoffmann hit back-to-back singles.

Farrell scored a Bland single to right and Kennadi Willianms, who pinch ran for Hoffmann, scored on a Bella Bacon groundout to second base. Frahm settled in from the second inning on and didn't allow another run to score until the eighth when Arkansas took a 3-2 lead. Coor got on-base again in the 10th, getting hit by a pitch, moving up to second base and then scoring on the Kuszak homer.

The Huskers will face the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, May 30 at 6 p.m. . The game will be televised on ESPN and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network or on B107.3 FM. The win was Nebraska’s 27th straight victory, the longest active winning streak in the nation and the longest in program history.

The win was also the Huskers’ 52nd win of the year, tying for the most victories in a season in program history. Nebraska improved to 9-14 all-time at the Women’s College World Series and 75-58 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are 6-0 in the NCAA Tournament this season. The six postseason wins are the most in a single NCAA Tournament in program history.

Nebraska improved to 19-5 when trailing this season, which is the best such record in the nation, according to ESPN. NU played its second extra-inning game of the season. The Huskers are 1-1 in extra innings this year. Nebraska played its sixth extra-inning game at the Women’s College World Series and third straight.

The Huskers are 2-4 in extra-inning games at the WCWS and snapped a four-game losing streak in extra-inning contests at the WCWS. Jordy Frahm led off the bottom of the first inning with a single. The base hit extended her streak to 47 consecutive games reaching base safely. Frahm pitched a career high 10.0 innings, eclipsing her previous career high of 9.0 innings last season against South Dakota State.

Arkansas’ two runs in the top of the second inning snapped a 29.2-inning scoreless streak for Jordy Frahm at the Women’s College World Series, which dated back to the 2022 WCWS when Frahm was at Oklahoma. Frahm allowed more than one earned run for just the sixth time in 41 appearances this season. She entered the game with 19 consecutive appearances allowing one earned run or fewer.

The attendance for the night session on Thursday was 12,605, the highest attended WCWS session ever. Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity.

In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nebraska Cornhuskers Arkansas Razorbacks Women's College World Series Ava Kuszak Walk-Off Home Run

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nebraska Football Announces Two Home Night Games, Two 11 a.m. Kickoffs for 2026 SeasonNebraska's Memorial Stadium has added two evening kickoffs scheduled for the non-conference slate of the Huskers' 2026 season. Nebraska football announced Wedn

Read more »

Nebraska's Frahm Repeats as NFCA Player of the Year; Jensen Shines as FreshmanJordy Frahm wins second consecutive NFCA Player of the Year award, while freshman Alexis Jensen sets records and earns All-American honors. The duo leads Nebraska to the Women's College World Series.

Read more »

Dog in Car Shoots Woman With Shotgun, Nebraska Police SayThe shotgun had a live round in its chamber, police said.

Read more »

Nebraska Releases Its 2026 Volleyball ScheduleThe Nebraska road show now has a full itinerary for 2026. The season will take the Huskers to Texas, Las Vegas, South Dakota and Chicago in addition to the usu

Read more »