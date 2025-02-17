Nebraska Overcomes 20-Point Deficit to Defeat Northwestern

The Nebraska Cornhuskers rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Northwestern Wildcats 68-64 on Sunday. Brice Williams led Nebraska with 21 points, while Juwan Gary added 17. Ty Berry and Nick Martinelli each scored 23 points for Northwestern.

Brice Williams led Nebraska with 21 points, including 15 in the second half, as the Cornhuskers rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Northwestern 68-64 on Sunday. Ty Berry and Nick Martinelli each scored 23 points for Northwestern, which lost its third straight game. Nebraska trailed 41-21 early in the second half after Berry's 3-pointer and a tip-in by Martinelli. However, Juwan Gary sparked a 11-0 run with a 3-pointer and a three-point play, and the Cornhuskers closed the gap to 50-43.

Williams and Gary then combined for an 8-0 spurt, tying the game at 54 with six minutes left. Braxton Meah put Nebraska ahead 59-58 with a three-point play, and Williams sealed the victory with two free throws and 5 of 6 foul shots down the stretch. Williams shot 6 of 14 from the field with a 3-pointer and 8 of 10 free throws. Gary scored 17 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field with two 3-pointers and 7 of 7 free throws. Meah added 10 points and 7 rebounds off the bench. Berry shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 15 from 3-point range, and Martinelli made 11 of 25 shots.





