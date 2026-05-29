Nebraska Opens Lincoln Regional with Win Over South Dakota State

LINCOLN — The first baseball regional to be played at Haymarket Park in 18 years went to the good guys. Nebraska opened the Lincoln Regional with a 4-1 win over

Nebraska outfielder Jett Buck had two hits, including this double, in the regional-opening victory over South Dakota State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN LINCOLN — The first baseball regional to be played at Haymarket Park in 18 years went to the good guys.

Nebraska opened the Lincoln Regional with a 4-1 win over South Dakota State. The Huskers improved to 43-15, while the Jackrabbits fell to 24-32. Nebraska put runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, but couldn't push across a run. Carson Jasa, meanwhile, was holding South Dakota State in check with goose egg after goose egg.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskers broke through. Jett Buck doubled to left field before moving up 90 feet on a Joshua Overbeek single. Buck would score when the next batter, Trey Fikes, singled to right field. Overbeek then crossed home plate two batters later, when Max Moyer put the ball in play to force the second baseman to take the out at first base.

Carson Jasa got the start and the win over South Dakota State to begin the Lincoln Regional. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN Now ahead 2-0, Jasa made sure SDSU couldn't quickly grab back momentum. He began the fifth inning with a walk before a trio of strikeouts. He also worked a clean sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jasa hit the leadoff batter before allowing a single. A fielder's choice got the out at home but left runners on first and second, After starting the ensuing batter with a 2-0 count, Jasa was pulled for J'Shawn Unger. An SDSU single led to a play at the plate, where another Jackrabbit out was recorded. But another single gave the visitors their first run of the game.

Unger responded with a walk and then a strikeout to get out of the jam. The bottom of the seventh and top of the eighth innings saw six straight batters go down. The bottom of the eighth, however, is where the fireworks and insurance came in. Dylan Carey lifted a 2-2 pitch to left field, clearing the fence.

After a double-play, Buck homered to right center. Jasa got the win for the 6.1 innings of work, improving to 10-2 on the year. He allowed one earned run on five hits, walking two and strikeout out eight. Unger earned his 13th save of the season, giving up no runs on two hits, with a walk and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

South Dakota State pitcher Sam Schlecht took the loss. He gave up two earned runs on six hits in 3.0 innings. He also issued one walk and notched three strikeouts. Carey led all batters with a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Buck was the only other Husker with multiple hits in the regional-opening victory. Ross Benes and former Husker legend Joba Chamberlain recap the first game of the Lincoln Regional, as Nebraska moves to a Saturday night winners bracket game. Nebraska stays in the winners bracket. The Huskers will take on the winner of Ole Miss and Arizona State on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. CDT.

SDSU drops to the losers bracket. The Jackrabbits will face the loser of that Ole Miss and Arizona State contest on Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT in an elimination game. The Lincoln Regional is paired with the Auburn Regional for supers. Earlier on Friday, a massive upset took place when Milwaukee shocked Auburn 13-8.

Should the Tigers not make it out of their regional, that would leave open the potential for the super regional to be held elsewhere, including in Lincoln if the Huskers advance.

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5Apr. 17 Nebraska 8, USC 7 May 1 Ohio State 2, Nebraska 1May 22 Nebraska 6, Michigan 4 May 29 Nebraska 4, South Dakota State 1 Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans.

He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.





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