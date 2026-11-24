With Nebraska men’s basketball’s last-second win over Butler on Sunday, the Huskers had a variety of reviews in the rankings and polls we monitor. The big pictu

With Nebraska men’s basketball’s last-second win over Butler on Sunday, the Huskers had a variety of reviews in the rankings and polls we monitor.. Not Duke, Kansas, UConn elite, but not that far away.

In this week's polls and rankings, Nebraska improved in three metrics and went down in four others. , finally winning with 0.4 seconds to play on a forceful, driving layup over pressure by Cale Jacobsen. Jacobsen was bumped by the defender but still banked in the basket. The 76-74 win — and the struggle the Huskers had — might not have satisfied the pollsters, who expected more.

Also read How to Watch No. 23 Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas City with Preview, Breakdown, Stream

Butler, of the Big East, gave the Huskers all they wanted. The Bulldogs handed Fred Hoiberg’s crew serious competition, a great prep for the Big Ten season that begins next week. Butler led, 71-64, beforewith one more game this week — Thanksgiving Eve at home vs. Southern .

Nebraska has won 30 consecutive games against non-conference opponents dating to a loss to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 17, 2024.with their first Big Ten game on Dec. 2 at home vs. Ohio State, and a rivalry game on Dec. 5 at Creighton. By late afternoon on Dec. 5, we should have a solid idea how good the Huskers are and what we might expect this season. The Huskers are one of five Big Ten undefeated teams.

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Five undefeated Big Ten teams lost in the last week. The conference’s two best teams, Illinois and Michigan State, each have one loss. The Huskers rank 18 this week in an average of the polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, the Huskers ranked an average of 15.5.

Nebraska is ranked 21, an improvement of three places. In AP’s preseason poll, the Huskers were just out of the Top 25 at 27. Ken Pomeroy, who has an established and somewhat famous college basketball ratings system, has the Huskers ranked 13, a drop of four places from last week. Bart Torvik The Huskers are ranked 13 by Torvik, down two places from last week.

Two Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of the Huskers: Illinois Michigan State . Here are ESPN’s BPI projections, which took a slight dip across the board:* The Huskers’ Big Ten projected record is 13.6 wins and 6.4 losses Last season, Nebraska was 28-7 overall, 15-5 in the Big Ten, tied for second place behind eventual national champion Michigan.

Illinois , UCLA and Michigan State are Big Ten teams ranked above the Huskers. USC and Indiana are other Big Ten teams in the top 25. CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 Rankings Nebraska is ranked 22, an improvement of two spots from last week. Four Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska: Illinois , UCLA , Michigan State and USC .

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Indiana is ranked 24. Nebraska is ranked 15, down three spots from last week. The top five are: Houston, Illinois, Florida, UConn and Kansas. Illinois , Michigan State and UCLA are Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Huskers.

Chuck Bausman is a writer for Nebraska on SI. Chuck formerly was the Executive Sports Editor of the Philadelphia Daily News, Executive Sports Editor of the Courier-Post in South Jersey and Sports Copy Editor for the Detroit Free Press. He has been a Big Ten enthusiast for nearly forever. He learned how to cuss by watching Philly sports. You can reach Chuck at: bausmac@icloud.com