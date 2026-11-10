Nebraska Loses Handily to Illinois. Holgorsen Is Gone. Finally.

There was no celebration at Sunday Morning Quarterback following Nebraska's loss to Illinois. Relief? Perhaps. Vindication? Certainly. But mostly frustration

After a season and a half of watching Dana Holgorsen try to turn Nebraska into a “pass sets up the run” football team, the Huskers finally parted ways with their offensive coordinator.

The SMQ crew has been beating this drum since last season. Nebraska needs to run the football, control the line of scrimmage, and build an offense suited for the Big Ten. Instead, Holgorsen kept dialing up slow-developing passing plays, ignoring the tight ends, and treating the running game like an inconvenient piece of the game. Illinois coach Bret Bielema didn't need a revolutionary game plan.

Also read Nebraska's Problems Go Way Beyond Dana Holgorsen

He simply brought a disciplined, physical football team that understood how to play Big Ten football. Bielema understands that games are won in the trenches. Strong line play, a commitment to the run, and minimizing mistakes aren't particularly exciting concepts. SMQ's number-one priority was simple - don’t let the other team’s best player beat you.

Holgorsen's offense featured a frustrating combination of long-developing routes, receivers struggling to get separation, and quarterback Anthony Colandrea holding the football while waiting for somebody to get open. More importantly, why wasn’t the running game leading the way? The result wasn't merely another loss. It was the predictable conclusion of an offensive philosophy that never fit the team, the conference, or the conditions.

Advertisement

The problem isn't that Nebraska finally made a change. The problem is that Nebraska needed this many losses to recognize the obvious. Of course, firing Holgorsen doesn't solve Nebraska's larger problem. The Huskers remain maddeningly undisciplined.

Costly penalties, questionable decisions, and an almost supernatural ability to self-sabotage promising drives have become defining characteristics of his tenure. Against Illinois, Nebraska inexplicably attempted a two-point conversion when taking the extra point made considerably more sense - another analytics-driven decision from a coaching staff that might want to avoid examining the analytics surrounding its own performance. As Bob Frady wondered during the show, does Rhule's background as a linebacker explain his preference for aggression over restraint?

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

SMQ even examined the playing backgrounds of college football's most successful coaches. The overwhelming majority came from offensive positions, particularly the offensive line and quarterback. Perhaps there's something to be said for coaches who learned to think about the entire field rather than just the guy carrying the football. But financial necessity shouldn't be confused with coaching success.

At 5-4, Nebraska has gone from dreaming about a breakthrough season to wondering whether it can find a sixth victory. Rutgers appears to offer the best opportunity.

Advertisement

Then again, we thought that about Washington. And Illinois. Build around the offensive line. Give Colandrea quicker options.

Stop asking receivers to run halfway to Omaha before getting open. Piling up points in the 4th quarter - when you’ve beaten down your opponent - is way better than trying to “sprint to 21” in the first quarter. If the offense looks exactly the same against Rutgers, Nebraska hasn't changed its philosophy. It's merely changed the guy holding the play sheet.

The SMQ crew closed this week's show on a more personal note, remembering Jay’s brother and George Stockwell's Uncle Mark, who passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. Mark Stockwell was a Virginia Tech graduate who built a remarkable career, including 18 years working in Brazil. More importantly, he was a beloved brother, uncle, friend, and loyal SMQ listener. Bob remembered meeting Mark nearly 20 years ago and spending the next two years being called "Bob Fraley.

"Eventually, Bob simply started introducing himself as Bob Fraley whenever they met. It became their running joke. And it's exactly the sort of small, wonderful memory that stays with you. Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan.

By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady.