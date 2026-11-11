Nebraska Land Auctions Show Cropland Prices Steady as Pasture Values Rise

Nebraska farmland sales in late 2025 keep cropland values steady while pasture and irrigated lots gain, with top parcels reaching $17,000 per acre and a 45-60 day marketing window signalling a slower but resilient market.

Late 2025 Nebraska land auctions revealed that cropland prices remain steady while pasture and irrigated parcels command higher bids, with the most expensive lots fetching up to $17,000 per acre. The sales also show a longer marketing period of 45 to 60 days, a shift from the rapid bidding seen during earlier boom years.

Stable Cropland Prices and Rising Pasture Values

According to a monthly report compiled by BigIron Realty co‑founder Ron Stock, Nebraska cropland values held firm in late 2025, whereas pasture ground prices climbed. The report highlighted sales that averaged $7,050 per acre in Madison County and $17,000 per acre in Cuming County, underscoring how land quality, irrigation, and access influence pricing.

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The Cuming County transaction involved 160 acres of flat to gently sloping land with gravel road access, selling for $2.72 million at $17,000 per acre. In contrast, Madison County sold two tracts totaling 110.76 acres for $810,413, with the larger 85‑acres parcel priced at $7,050 per acre and the smaller 25‑acres parcel at $8,200 per acre. The smaller tract included 20 acres of irrigated cropland and 5 acres of grassland along Buffalo Creek, plus a four‑tower pivot and diesel power unit.

Pasture sales also stepped up. A 40‑acre parcel in Platte County sold for $420,000, or $10,500 per acre, featuring 37.64 acres of cropland irrigated by a neighboring pivot and a water well that added value to the lease.

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Influence of Irrigation and Infrastructure on Pricing

All highlighted sales incorporated irrigation equipment - center pivots, power units, pumps, generators and fuel tanks. In Dodge County, a 154.89‑acre tract sold for $1.386 million at $8,950 per acre, even though the sale excluded the power unit and generator. The pivot, upgraded with Valley and Reinke components and tiling for drainage, still carried significant value for buyers.

Pierce County's 160‑acre sale fetched $2.096 million at $13,100 per acre, featuring 135.94 certified irrigated acres and a 75‑horsepower electric irrigation motor. Buyers were willing to pay a mid‑range price because the parcel combined certified irrigation, a reliable electric motor and fertile land.

The report explains that irrigation infrastructure, surface water rights and pivot technology are key drivers of price differentiation. Nebraska's dependence on the Ogallala Aquifer and surface water makes irrigated land consistently worth more than dryland, and legal water rights such as the 51.7 acres approved for Buffalo Creek in Madison County add monetary value beyond physical irrigation equipment.

Market Dynamics: Longer Marketing Periods and Resilient Demand

BigIron Realty notes that the current marketing timeframe for farmland is a minimum of 45 to 60 days, a significant change from the rapid, often same‑week sales of the 2021-2022 boom. A longer window allows buyers to perform due diligence, secure financing, and assess land conditions without being pressured by aggressive sellers.

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Despite the slower pace, prices remain firm. The sale of a parcel in Cuming County at $17,000 per acre illustrates a market that is normalizing rather than cooling. Farmers and investors can expect more time to arrange financing and inspect properties, but they also face increased competition from patient investors who are keen on acquiring premium land.

BigIron, based in Columbus, Nebraska, is a licensed broker in eight states and publishes these monthly reports, though it does not handle all sales. The data suggest that while the market has slowed down, its depth and the premium on quality land continue to support healthy farmland values across Nebraska and South Dakota.