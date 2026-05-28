Nebraska K9 sniffs out 525 pounds of cocaine during routine traffic stop, leading to California man's arrest

Nebraska State Patrol says K9 Gable helped troopers discover 525 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop, leading to the driver's arrest Wednesday.

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The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested a suspect Wednesday after finding approximately 525 pounds of suspected cocaine and 9.3 grams of suspected heroin inside the vehicle.

"Amazing work today by Troopers and K9 Gable, who sniffed out 525 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-80," the NSP posted on X.Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized more than 500 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop along Interstate 80, authorities said. "Our handler and his PSD had an AMAZING traffic stop today," the unit posted on X."PSD Gable assisted in locating approximately 525 lbs of suspected Cocaine.

"According to authorities, a Nebraska trooper stopped the vehicle Wednesday morning after observing it following too closely behind a semi-truck. Highway Patrol K9 helped troopers uncover more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside an RV during a traffic stop, Fox 35 Orlando reported.





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