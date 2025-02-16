Nebraska Huskers Upset No. 16 Vanderbilt in Emotional Win

In a game played with heavy hearts following the passing of longtime broadcaster Greg Sharpe, the Nebraska Huskers baseball team delivered a stunning 10-4 upset victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt. Gabe Swansen led the offensive charge with a 3-for-4 performance and six RBI, while the pitching staff, anchored by Ty Horn and Jalen Worthley, kept the Commodores in check. The game's most dramatic moment came in the eighth inning when Tucker Timmerman took a line drive to the face, but he bravely continued to pitch.

Nebraska baseball delivered a stunning upset on Saturday, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt 10-4. The victory came on a day filled with emotions for the Huskers, as they learned of the passing of longtime broadcaster Greg Sharpe . Nebraska outfielder Gabe Swansen led the charge offensively, going 3-for-4 with six RBI, including a bases-clearing double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the seventh.

Despite Vanderbilt's early lead, the Huskers' pitching staff, anchored by Ty Horn and Jalen Worthley, kept the Commodores in check. Even with Swansen's impressive performance, the game's most dramatic moment came in the eighth inning when Nebraska reliever Tucker Timmerman took a line drive to the face. Timmerman, who walked off the field with a bloody towel over his nose and a swollen left eye, continued to pitch but was eventually replaced. Nebraska's eight hits on the day were also bolstered by Cayden Brumbaugh's 2-for-5 performance. The Huskers will continue their opening weekend on Sunday against San Diego State





