The game between the Huskers and Oregon was a dominant performance by the Ducks, with both teams having contrasting performances. The Huskers struggled in offensive terms with only four hits, while the Ducks collected ten hits and scored eight runs. This loss sets up Nebraska to tackle the challenging NCAA Tournament as they await to find out their lane for competition.

The Huskers, Amarillo Mullen Nebraska’s 2026 Big Ten Tournament team, facedoff against Oregon in Omaha on Saturday. Nebraska entered the game with momentum after beating Michigan in the quarterfinals but ultimately lost to Oregon in the semifinals, 8-0.

The Huskers had four hits and were shut out for the first time in the tournament, while Oregon had ten hits and scored four runs in the seventh inning. The Huskers struggled in putting pressure on Oregon’s pitchers and struck out twelve times. Gavin Blachowicz, the Huskers’ starting pitcher, pitched well through the first five innings but took the loss.

Despite the loss, the Huskers still finished as the number one seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will now focus on the upcoming NCAA Tournament





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Nebraska Huskers 2026 Big Ten Tournament Omaha Oregon Charles Schwab Field Big Ten Tournament Semifinals Gavin Blachowicz Jeter Worthley Case Sanderson Cooper Katskee Will Sanford Tanner Bradley Luke Morgan Angel Laya Brayden Jaksa Iniciative

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