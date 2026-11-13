Nebraska Aims for Bowl Eligibility in Rivalry Clash Against Rutgers

The Nebraska Huskers face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J., aiming for bowl eligibility. Nebraska enters as a 13.5-point favorite despite recent struggles, while Rutgers deals with quarterback injuries and defensive weaknesses.

The Nebraska Huskers travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday for a critical Big Ten matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Central Time at SHI Stadium. This contest carries significant weight for Nebraska as the team aims to secure its sixth victory of the season. A win would clinch bowl eligibility for the Huskers, ending a year of inconsistent performances. Rutgers enters the game with a 2-7 record and a desire to snap its own three-game losing streak.

Nebraska holds a 5-4 overall record and sits at 2-4 in conference play. Despite this modest standing, statistical metrics suggest the Huskers are performing at a higher level. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten for offensive production. It also ranks fifth in the conference for defensive efficiency. These numbers indicate a disparity between on-field results and underlying performance data. The team currently sits in eleventh place within the eighteen-team conference.

Also read For Nebraska, a Win Over Rutgers Means More Than Just Bowl Eligibility

The Huskers have struggled to convert strong statistical outputs into actual wins. A four-game losing streak has defined the recent chapter of this season. During this slump, the offense averaged only 13.5 points per game. Drive-killing penalties have played a major role in stalling scoring opportunities. Interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas has identified these infractions as a primary obstacle.

Nebraska ranks 120th nationally in penalty yards, accumulating 75 infractions. These penalties have resulted in 637 total yards lost. Ball security remains a persistent concern for quarterback Anthony Colandrea. The coaching staff emphasizes the need for a turnover-free game to succeed. Thomas noted the run game has been productive, averaging nearly five yards per carry in recent outings.

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Rutgers faces its own roster challenges heading into this pivotal matchup. Wide receiver KJ Duff is ruled out due to ankle surgery. Duff recorded 45 catches for 774 yards and nine touchdowns before the injury. His absence weakens the Scarlet Knights offense, particularly on third downs. The team also lacks starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who is ruled out.

AJ Surace is expected to start at quarterback for his third consecutive game. Surace is listed as questionable but is likely to take the field. Rutgers replaced offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen with Glenn Thomas. This coaching change aims to stabilize a program that has struggled for consistency. The Scarlet Knights rely on a ground attack led by Antwan Raymond. Raymond is tied for the leading rusher in the Big Ten with 789 yards.

Nebraska brings a strong running attack to this contest. The Huskers rank fourth in the Big Ten for rushing, averaging 181.7 yards per game. Total offense stands at 425 yards per contest. The offensive line seeks to exploit Rutgers, which ranks last in the Big Ten for rushing defense. The Scarlet Knights allow 186.3 rushing yards per game on average. This matchup highlights the importance of the ground game for both squads.

Nebraska must navigate significant defensive absences against Rutgers. Linebacker Owen Chambliss, defensive back Andrew Marshall, and lineman Anthony Jones Jr. are all unavailable due to injury. Chambliss and Marshall are considered All-Big Ten quality players. Their absence weakens Nebraska ability to contain opposing offenses. The defense ranks fifth in the Big Ten at 282.4 yards allowed per game.

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Rutgers offense ranks fourteenth in the conference at 363.1 yards per game. The Scarlet Knights have shown they can compete with top-tier teams. They lost close one-score games at home to USC and Michigan. Both losses came down to the final minutes in the fourth quarter. Players believe they are capable of securing a victory against Nebraska.

Head coach Greg Schiano remains a stabilizing force for Rutgers. His contract extension through 2027 has energized the roster. Defensive lineman DJ Allen expressed elation at Schiano staying. Allen cited the coach as the primary reason for remaining in New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights view this game as an overdue opportunity for momentum.

Nebraska is listed as a 13.5-point favorite by FanDuel. The betting lines reflect Nebraska recent statistical dominance. However, the Huskers must overcome a four-game skid. They must also manage the pressure of clinching bowl eligibility. A win would provide a crucial boost to the program season.

Rutgers has struggled on the road, holding a 1-4 record at home. Nebraska is 1-2 in road games. The psychological edge remains with Nebraska despite the recent losing streak. The Huskers have not beaten Rutgers in seven tries. A victory would break that streak and salvage a difficult season. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Fans can watch the action unfold at SHI Stadium in New Jersey. The outcome will significantly impact both programs standing in the conference. Nebraska seeks to prove its stats translate to wins. Rutgers hopes to capitalize on Nebraska defensive injuries.