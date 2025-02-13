Nebraska Hosts No. 25 Maryland in Big Ten Showdown

Nebraska will host the No. 25 Maryland Terrapins in a crucial Big Ten matchup. Both teams are coming off of recent performances with the Cornhuskers having a strong win against Ohio State and the Terrapins looking to make their mark against a tough conference opponent.

Nebraska will host the No. 25 Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 79-71 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, where Brice Williams led the way with 24 points. Nebraska has been dominant at home, going 10-2 in their home games. They rank ninth in the Big Ten in points per game in the paint with 34.3, led by Juwan Gary 's 6.8 points per game average. \ Maryland enters the game with an 8-5 record against Big Ten opponents.

They are fourth in the conference with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, paced by Julian Reese's 3.2 rebounds per game average. Nebraska's overall shooting percentage this season is 46.1%, significantly higher than the 41.7% Maryland has allowed to their opponents. However, Maryland boasts a stronger offensive shooting percentage at 48.0%, a full 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% opponents of Nebraska have averaged. \Key players to watch include Williams, who is shooting 47.5% and averaging 19.4 points for Nebraska. Gary has also been a force, averaging 15.3 points over his last 10 games. For Maryland, Reese is averaging 13.7 points, nine rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Ja'Kobi Gillespie has also been a standout, averaging 16.3 points over his last 10 games.





