Nebraska Football November Outlook: Fixing Offensive Struggles for Winless Streak

Nebraska faces a critical November to salvage its season. Analysis of offensive failures and defensive strengths reveals the path to a 9-3 finish against Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, and Iowa.

Nebraska football stands at a pivotal crossroads as it enters November with a 5-3 overall record and a 2-3 mark in the Big Ten. The team arrives at Friday night's contest against Illinois, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, after suffering three consecutive losses to Indiana, Oregon, and Washington. Coach Matt Rhule holds a 2-10 record in November games since his arrival in Lincoln, adding urgency to the four remaining matchups against Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, and Iowa.

Offensive Scoring Collapse Drives Strategy Shift

The primary obstacle preventing Nebraska from salvaging this season is a dramatic reduction in offensive production. In the first five games, the Huskers averaged 43.6 points per contest, but that figure plummeted to just 13.7 points in each of the three losses. The margin for error has vanished; the team needed only 21 points to defeat Indiana and 18 points to beat Oregon or Washington. Reaching those thresholds in every game would have resulted in an undefeated 8-0 start, highlighting how narrow the gap has become.

Also read Adam Carriker's Nebraska-Illinois Football Preview and Prediction

To reverse this trend, the offensive identity must return to its foundation: a powerful rushing attack. During the first three games of the season, Nebraska ran the ball on 57% of its plays, averaging an impressive 6.5 yards per carry. This dominance faded significantly against Washington, where running back Jamal Rule recorded only 13 carries for 72 yards while quarterback Anthony Colandrea attempted 44 passes. Historical data supports this approach, as Nebraska holds a 21-51 record when passing exceeds rushing since 2004, and Rhule's squads are 5-6 in similar situations.

Tactical Adjustments Required for Winning

Restoring the run game offers a clear mechanism to simplify the offense and improve efficiency. When defenses respect the ground attack, Colandrea gains easy, quick reads through Run-Pass Options (RPOs), allowing the offense to maintain its rhythm without forcing difficult deep throws. However, execution in the passing game requires precision, as receivers must complete routes at the correct depth to secure catches. In the last three losses, decided by three, three, and seven points respectively, a single drop often determined whether a drive resulted in a field goal or a punt.

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Blocking on the perimeter represents another critical adjustment. Screens, quick passes, and outside runs depend heavily on receivers maintaining their blocks to turn short gains into significant yardage. This effort also alleviates pressure on the offensive line, which has struggled to protect Colandrea during the recent losing streak. Improving edge blocking and route running are essential steps to ensure the offense can generate consistent scoring opportunities against Big Ten defenses.

Defensive Excellence Faces November Tests

While the offense has stumbled, Nebraska's defense has remained a national standout, ranking 14th in scoring defense by allowing just 15.4 points per game and 9th against the run at 91.1 yards allowed. The defense held Indiana to 65 yards on 22 carries and Washington to just 35 yards on 18 attempts. Although Maryland ran for 141 yards, the unit has generally been impenetrable. This consistency is vital against Illinois, which averages 5.3 yards per carry, ranking 30th nationally through five games, and will face a tough test against an Ohio State passing attack that ranks fifth with 323.1 yards per game.

The final quarter has become a defining struggle for Nebraska, with the team outscoring opponents 79-15 in the fourth quarter over the first five games. In the last three losses, however, Nebraska has been outscored 39-10, with opponents averaging 13.0 points compared to just 3.3 for the Huskers. These collapses highlight an inability to close out games despite early leads, as seen against Indiana, Oregon, and Washington, where late defensive breakdowns and critical turnovers sealed the defeats.

Turnover Margin and Closing Drives Matter

Ball security has deteriorated sharply, with Colandrea throwing four interceptions in the last three games, including three against Washington. Nebraska generated a plus-six turnover margin in the first five games but has fallen to a minus-three margin recently. The defense has also failed to create short fields or extra possessions, making every offensive mistake more costly. Against Indiana, a 75-yard and a 44-yard touchdown by Nick Marsh accounted for 119 of the Hoosiers' 328 yards, erasing a 17-6 lead. Similarly, Oregon's 82-yard drive and Washington's pick-six off Colandrea's third interception proved decisive in recent losses.

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Nebraska can still salvage the season by winning all four remaining games to finish 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. Achieving this requires a disciplined return to fundamentals: establishing the run, protecting the football, and maintaining defensive intensity through the final quarter. If the team can correct these issues, November will serve as a redemption arc rather than a footnote, fundamentally changing how this season is remembered by fans and historians alike.