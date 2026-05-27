Nebraska Football Announces Two Home Night Games, Two 11 a.m. Kickoffs for 2026 Season

Nebraska's Memorial Stadium has added two evening kickoffs scheduled for the non-conference slate of the Huskers' 2026 season. Nebraska football announced Wedn

announced Wednesday that two more games on the Huskers' 2026 schedule have been given prime-time treatment for September, as the Huskers will play two non-conference opponents under the lights ofThe Huskers' season-opener hosting Ohio on Sept. 5 is not set for an 11 a.m. kickoff time with television coverage provided by FS1 to open Matt Rhule's fourth season in Lincoln.

The Huskers will then continue their non-conference slate with back-to-back night games at Memorial Stadium, taking on Bowling Green on Sept. 12, then facing North Dakota on Sept. 19. The Bowling Green matchup will kick off at 6 p.m. on FS1, while the North Dakota contest is set to begin at 6:15 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Nebraska football's last non-conference night game came against Akron in 2025, when the Huskers blasted the Zips 68-0 at Memorial Stadium.

| Kenny Larabee, KLIN, as the series returns to Iowa City at Kinnick Stadium in late November. The annual Black Friday showdown has received a CBS broadcast along with an 11 a.m. kickoff for the Huskers and Hawkeyes. The contest between Nebraska and Iowa has regularly received an 11 a.m. start time, matching the 2025 season's kickoff time.

The rivals had an evening kick in November of 2024 from Iowa City, while the Huskers' last win in the series came on a 3 p.m. kickoff at Kinnick Stadium in November of 2022. Likewise, the series has bounced from television broadcasts provided by BTN, NBC, and CBS. CBS will televise the 2026 contest in Iowa.

Nebraska football also announced Wednesday that the Huskers' Oct. 3 home contest with Maryland will be designated as Nebraska's Homecoming contest, as the game will begin no later than 4 p.m. The Huskers had been selected for a Friday night primetime kickoff at Illinois earlier this month for Nebraska's Nov. 6 contest, as the Huskers and Illini will kick off at 7 p.m. on FOX. Husker fan Maggie Norris cheers during the Nebraska-Northern Illinois football game Sept. 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.

| Craig Chandler | University of Nebraska Communication and Marketing Kickoff times and television designations for the remainder of Nebraska football's 2026 schedule will be announced six to 12 days in advance during the season. Those contests include Nebraska's Sept. 26 road trip at, the Oct. 17 visit to Oregon, welcoming Washington to Lincoln on Oct. 31, a Nov. 14 trip to Rutgers, and the Huskers' final regular-season home contest against Ohio State on Nov. 21.

Nebraska received six prime-time kickoff times during the 2025 season, going 3-3 in the matchups. The Huskers took down Cincinnati, Akron, and UCLA while falling to Minnesota, USC, and Penn State. Nebraska went 2-1 in 11 a.m. kickoffs, downing Houston Christian and Northwestern, but fell to Iowa 40-16 to close the regular season. Nebraska football appeared on five different broadcast channels during the 2025 season, receiving televised broadcasts on ESPN, FS1, FOX, CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock, and the Big Ten Network.

Shirtless fans brave the wintry weather during the 2025 Iowa-Nebraska game in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE Nebraska football's 2025 season included a few challenging turnarounds from travel and competition, as the Huskers took down Maryland 34-31 in College Park on Oct. 11, only to quickly return to Big Ten road action at Minnesota six days later. Likewise, the Huskers took on Iowa six days after traveling to University Park, Pa. , to face Penn State.

The Huskers would lose each of the quick-turnaround contests, falling to Minnesota 24-6 and Iowa 40-16. The 2026 schedule does not feature as many notable rough patches in travel, as the notable concern revolves around Nebraska's Oct. 31 home tilt with Washington, followed by a Nov. 6 road test at Illinois. Following that visit, Nebraska then travels to Rutgers eight days later on Nov. 14.

"One of the great things about being in Nebraska is we’re centrally located," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said during the 2025 season. "We’re on only six-hour flights. I think about some of these guys going West Coast to East Coast and how hard that is. Even in the NFL, you probably only do that like once a year; you go from the East Coast to West Coast or vice versa.

We study everyone and reach out to everyone after they do it, and if they play, we ask ‘hey what’d you do’. There is great collegiality amongst the league because we all have to deal with it.

" Matt Rhule and Nebraska football will have one West Coast and an East Coast visit to make during the 2026 season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN The Huskers' 2026 schedule only features one road trip to each coast this season compared to last season, as Nebraska visited Maryland and Penn State, traveling east while heading west to take on UCLA. NU faces Oregon on Oct. 17 and visits Rutgers in New Jersey on Nov. 14.

Sep. 12 vs. Bowling Green - 6 p.m. Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha.

Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.





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