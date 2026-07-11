Nebraska Fires Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen After Four-Game Losing Streak

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen due to broke offensive performance during a four-game losing streak. Glenn Thomas will take over plAy-calling duties for the rest of the season as the squad attempts to recover from a disappointing slide.

Nebraska Makes Coaching Change s Amid Struggling Season

Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule has officially relieved Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties, a move that underscores the deepening frustration surrounding the team performance during the current collegiate football season. the decision follows a dismal four-game losing streak that has followed an impressive five-prevail start, leaving the program in a precarious position as it heads toward the latter stages of the schedule. In a public statement released through the athletic department,Rhule acknowledged the anger and disappointment felt by fans, students,and the broader Nebraska community regarding the squad results. He emphasized that as the head coach, he bears ultimate responsibility for every aspect of the program, including both victories and defeats, and stated that it was his duty to implement changes when those changes became necessary for the betterment of the team.

The primary catalyst for this coaching shuffle was identified as persistent issues with the offensive plan and execution. Despite early season promise, the offense has failed to locate consistent rhythm or identity in recent weeks. rhule did not mince words, stating clearly that the offensive strategy simply was not working against current opponents. While Holgorsen was highly regarded for his knowledge and contributions during his time in Lincoln, the head coach determined that a different approach was required to salvage the season. Holgorsen,who arrived in Lincoln with high expectations as a home-run hire known for his offensive mind, will now depart the program. The administration praised his leadership and intellect but concluded that the on-field results didn't meet the standards set by the university and its supporters.

Also read Nebraska Football November Outlook: Fixing Offensive Struggles for Winless Streak

In the imediate wake of Holgorsen's dismissal, Glenn Thomas, who has served as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, has been tasked with assuming play-calling responsibilities for the remainder of the season. This internal promotion places the burden of fixing the offensive woes on a coach who has been intimately involved with the quarterbacks and has been part of the existing staff structure. The question on everyone's mind in Lincoln is how quickly Thomas can stabilize the offense and provide a coherent game plan that can compete effectively against remaining opponents. The transition is delicate, as the team must maintain morale while adjusting to a new strategic direction without the benefit of extensive preparation moment before the next crucial matchup.

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Rhule addressed the passionate Nebraska fan base directly, recognizing the high expectations that come with supporting a progRam of this stature. He expressed appreciation for the support shown toward the student-athletes and urged continued backing as several important games remain on the calendar. The head coach vowed that the entire program is determined to finish the season strong, despite the setbacks. He also indicated that his evaluation of the program would continue throughout the rest of the season and would extend past its conclusion. Rhule promised to make additional changes wherever he believes they would help the team win, signaling that this coaching shakeup may not be the only adjustment to come. The coming weeks will test the resilience of the players and the adaptability of the novel offensive leadership under Thomas.