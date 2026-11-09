Nebraska Fires Dana Holgorsen: College Football Coaching Hot Seat Expands

Nebraska coach Dana Holgorsen is fired amid a four-game losing streak. The move joins recent coordinator dismissals at Oklahoma and Michigan, highlighting widespread instability in college football leadership.

The coaching carousel in college football accelerated significantly following the dismissal of Nebraska head coach Dana Holgorsen. The firing occurred on November 7, marking a pivotal moment for the Cornhuskers program as it navigates a difficult mid-season slump. Holgorsen was let go just one day after a disappointing road loss to Illinois, ending his tenure amid a four-game losing streak that has frustrated fans and administration alike.

Nebraska Coaching Change Details

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts confirmed the decision to part ways with Holgorsen, signaling a desire to change the team's direction immediately. In the wake of the firing, the offensive staff underwent a rapid restructuring. The university appointed co-offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas to take over play-calling duties. This internal shuffle aims to stabilize the offense, which has struggled to generate consistent production during the recent losing streak.

Also read Nebraska Fires Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen After Four-Game Losing Streak

Coordinators Firestorm Expands

Holgorsen's dismissal places him in a select group of programs making significant personnel changes in a short timeframe. He joins Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who recently fired defensive coordinator Josh Bedates. Venables made his move on November 2 by firing offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and promoting tight ends coach Jason Witten to call plays. The Sooners responded to this shakeup with a decisive 23-7 victory at Florida, suggesting that immediate changes can yield positive results on the field.

Michigan followed suit by firing defensive coordinator Josh Bedates after a narrow 15-6 home loss to Michigan State. Harbaugh emphasized the need for accountability, stating that the defensive unit must improve its performance levels. These coordinated moves across different conferences highlight a growing sense of urgency among athletic departments to correct underperforming teams before the season concludes.

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Rutgers AD Questions Schiano

While not a firing, the situation surrounding Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has intensified considerably. The Scarlet Knights suffered a lopsided 31-10 defeat to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium, leaving them at 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the Big Ten conference. At this record, Rutgers cannot reach the six-win threshold required for bowl eligibility, especially with remaining opponents Nebraska, Penn State, and Michigan State all holding winning conference records.

Rutgers Athletic Director Keli Zinn publicly addressed the disparity between program investment and output. She noted that the university invests at a ninth-place level in conference spending, yet the team performs at a 14th-place level. Zinn stated that such a gap indicates a fundamental problem that requires immediate correction. Although she did not name Schiano directly, the message regarding performance expectations was clear and unambiguous.

Schiano's current salary of $6.9 million ranks ninth in the Big Ten, reflecting the high expectations placed upon his role. His inability to elevate the team's performance to match financial investments has raised serious questions about his future. The team's struggles include a historic collapse in the second half against Wisconsin, where they were outscored 18-0 after holding a slight halftime lead.

Georgia Tech Bowl Eligibility Threat

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key faces mounting pressure as his Yellow Jackets lost 44-17 to Louisville at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This defeat marks Georgia Tech's fourth consecutive loss, the longest skid since the end of the 2021 season. At 2-7, the team will miss a bowl game for the first time during Key's four full seasons as head coach, a significant deviation from the program's recent success.

Georgia Tech has now lost 11 of its last 14 games after starting the previous season 8-0. The defense has struggled particularly against the run, allowing Louisville to rush for 251 yards at an average of 7.0 yards per carry. Tech has rushed for fewer than 110 yards in all four of its current losses. While Key remains under a five-year contract, the lack of competitiveness has drawn scrutiny from fans and analysts alike.

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TCU and Colorado Close Games

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes dealt with a frustrating heartbreaker in a 29-28 loss to No. 24 Arizona. The Horned Frogs led 28-20 in the fourth quarter but allowed a touchdown with 1:45 remaining, followed by a successful onside kick recovery and a 37-yard field goal by Arizona. This marks TCU's fifth one-score loss this season, contrasting sharply with their previous week's victory over Kansas.

Despite the loss, Dykes retains his job security thanks to an April contract extension and back-to-back 9-4 seasons. However, at 4-5 and 2-4 in the Big 12, TCU needs two wins in its final three games to remain bowl-eligible. The team faces a critical upcoming matchup against Kansas State at home, which will serve as a major test for their postseason hopes.

Meanwhile, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders addressed his job security following a 20-10 loss to Arizona State. The Buffaloes struggled offensively, failing on two fourth downs and punting four times in a scoreless first half. A potential 74-yard touchdown play was nullified by an ineligible receiver penalty, a pivotal moment that contributed to their inability to mount a comeback.

Sanders emphasized his resilience, stating that he is not built to quit. At 3-6 and 1-5 in conference play, Colorado must win its final three games against Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF to achieve a 6-6 record and secure a bowl berth. The team's ninth consecutive conference road loss adds to the mounting pressure on Sanders to reverse the program's fortunes in the remainder of the season.