Video showed a fan carrying what appeared to be a section of bleachers after Nebraska’s 31-28 win over Ohio State.

The last snap was a kneel-down. Then fans streamed onto the field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska had waited a decade to beat a ranked team, and the home crowd in Lincoln finally got to celebrate one of those wins again.

Nebraska beat No. 14 Ohio State 31-28 on Saturday. Fans stormed the field, and local television footage showed a goalpost coming down. Another clip, shared by Front Office Sports, showed someone carrying what appeared to be a long section of bleachers after the game. This was Nebraska’s last home game of the season.

Also read How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. No. 14 Ohio State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The school announced an attendance of 85,699 for the 417th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium. The sellout streak began against Missouri in 1962. On Saturday, Nebraska ended a different streak. The Huskers had lost 31 straight games to opponents ranked in the Associated Press poll since beating No. 22 Oregon 35-32 in September 2016.

Memorial Stadium is due for a renovation after the season. Nebraska’s Board of Regents approved the project in April, with plans for a smaller capacity in 2027 and completion by the start of the 2028 season. How Nebraska finished the upset Nebraska and Ohio State were tied at 21 to start the fourth quarter. John Hohl gave Nebraska the lead with a 33-yard field goal.

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On the next Ohio State possession, Nebraska defensive back Jamir Conn got a hand on a pass intended for star receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Victor Evans III intercepted it. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea turned that takeaway into a 26-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Clark with less than eight minutes left. Ohio State had an answer. Running back Bo Jackson scored from a yard out to get the Buckeyes within three points.

They never got the ball back. Colandrea ran for two first downs on Nebraska’s last drive, including a six-yard gain on third-and-5 after Ohio State had used its final timeout. Nebraska ran out the clock from there. Nebraska and Ohio State both left Lincoln at 7-4.

The Huskers’ win was their first against the Buckeyes since 2011, when Nebraska erased a 21-point deficit at Memorial Stadium in the schools’ first meeting as Big Ten opponents. Ohio State entered Saturday at No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The two teams close the regular season with rivalry games. Nebraska plays at Iowa on Black Friday at 11 a.m. CT on CBS.

Ohio State hosts Michigan the next day at noon ET on Fox. The last snap was a kneel-down.

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Then fans streamed onto the field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska had waited a decade to beat a ranked team, and the home crowd in Lincoln finally got to celebrate one of those wins again.sellout streak began against Missouri in 1962. On Saturday, Nebraska ended a different streak. The Huskers had lost 31 straight games to opponents ranked in the Associated Press poll since beating No. 22 Oregon 35-32 in September 2016.

Nebraska and Ohio State were tied at 21 to start the fourth quarter. John Hohl gave Nebraska the lead with a 33-yard field goal. On the next Ohio State possession, Nebraska defensive back Jamir Conn got a hand on a pass intended for star receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Victor Evans III intercepted it. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea turned that takeaway into a 26-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Clark with less than eight minutes left.

Ohio State had an answer. Running back Bo Jackson scored from a yard out to get the Buckeyes within three points. They never got the ball back. Colandrea ran for two first downs on Nebraska’s last drive, including a six-yard gain on third-and-5 after Ohio State had used its final timeout.

Nebraska, when Nebraska erased a 21-point deficit at Memorial Stadium in the schools’ first meeting as Big Ten opponents. Ohio State entered Saturday at No. 14 in the