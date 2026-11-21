Nebraska upset No. 14 Ohio State 31-28 in Lincoln to snap a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents. The Cornhuskers stormed the field and took down a goalpost after Matt Rhule's signature win.

Nebraska upset No. 14 Ohio State 31-28 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, snapping a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents. The unranked Cornhuskers improved their season and delivered Matt Rhule his signature win in his fourth season as head coach.

Fans stormed the field and even took down one of the goalposts in celebration. Anthony Colandrea led Nebraska with three passing touchdowns and 200 yards on 19-of-28 passing, plus 63 rushing yards and a score. His zone-read run to the far side for a first down late in the fourth quarter sealed the victory.

Also read How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. No. 14 Ohio State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Nebraska put the game away with 7:41 to go on a 26-yard TD pass from Colandrea to Quinn Clark, who dove over the pylon for a two-score lead. Ohio State cut Nebraska's lead to three with 3:52 to go, but a first-down run by Colandrea just before the two-minute warning effectively ended the game. Another first-down run a minute later sealed it. Clark's touchdown was set up by an interception from cornerback Victor Evans III.

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As quarterback Luke Fahey tried to hit Jeremiah Smith between Clark and a safety, the ball deflected into the air and Clark came down with it. Before catching the pass, Clark's right foot was out of bounds. But since his left foot had stayed inbounds and was down when his right foot lifted off the sideline, the interception was upheld. After the pick, Clark's TD catch came on the ninth play of a 51-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion.

Nebraska finished 10-of-16 on third downs and rushed 45 times for 176 yards. Rhule praised his players after the win.

Ohio State Season Hangs In Balance

"I heard someone say today that we've blown a lot of games, and I don't believe that - we haven't won the game," Rhule told Fox amid the on-field celebration. "But these kids won the game today. " He also addressed Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith: "Jeremiah Smith, give him the Heisman, we doubled him. But these kids won the game today.

" Ohio State's loss could be the death knell for its once-promising season. The Buckeyes started the season as the No. 1 team in the nation but now have four losses heading into the regular-season finale against rival Michigan on Saturday. Everything cratered when Julian Sayin suffered a right arm injury late in the win over Indiana.

Since then, Ohio State is 1-3 and has gone from a 6-1 national title contender to a 7-4 team trying to avoid a five-loss season. It is not all quarterback Luke Fahey's fault. The true freshman was thrust into an unenviable position when he had to make his first career start on the road against USC.

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Ohio State's defense allowing big plays in that loss to the Trojans and further getting beaten in a loss to Oregon has been a bigger issue. After not allowing more than 24 points in each of its first seven games, Ohio State has given up 30 or more in three of its last four games. Smith also has not had much help in the passing game. He had six catches for 165 yards and two scores.

Rhule Extension And Nebraska Outlook

At halftime, he had 117 of Ohio State's 189 total yards. Fahey finished the game 16-of-27 for 259 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, meaning all other Ohio State players had 10 catches for 94 yards. Offensive lineman Carson Hinzman struggled to find words after the loss.

"It's difficult to choke down a season like this, especially being a fifth-year senior," an emotional Hinzman said. Even if Smith becomes Ohio State's first Heisman winner since Troy Smith in 2006 and the Buckeyes beat Michigan in Week 13, there is no way to classify Ohio State's 2026 as anything other than a disappointment. Nebraska fans had reason to be cautious when the Cornhuskers went up 10 on Clark's TD.

After all, this is a team that had been tied or leading at halftime in all 10 of its previous games this season and entered Week 12 at 6-4. The school extended Rhule after a 7-6 season in 2025 amid potential interest from Penn State. Giving a coach with a 19-19 record an extension through three seasons is rarely a good idea. Nebraska needed results in 2026.

It might be close to getting them. A win over No. 15 Iowa in Week 13 and a bowl win would give Nebraska its first nine-win season since 2016. Even eight wins would be the team's most successful season since then. The victory over Ohio State was Nebraska's first against a team ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2016, when it beat Oregon in Week 3.