Nebraska Cornhuskers Shut Out Rutgers 31-0 in Historic Big Ten Win

The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 31-0 on November 14, 2026, securing their first Big Ten shutout in over two decades and maintaining their perfect 8-0 record.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers delivered a dominant 31-0 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 14, 2026, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. This decisive win marks Nebraska's first-ever shutout in a Big Ten Conference game and their first in any conference matchup since 1997 against Kansas. The Huskers improved their all-time record against Rutgers to 8-0, tying them for the most wins without a loss against any FBS opponent, alongside records against Utah State and Wyoming.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea orchestrated the offensive attack with precision, completing 15 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with tight ends Luke Lindenmeyer and Carter Nelson for his scoring plays. Lindenmeyer recorded three catches for 52 yards, moving into second place on Nebraska's career list with 69 receptions. Nelson added a career-long 40-yard reception and a 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Also read Nebraska Cornhuskers Shut Out Rutgers 31-0 to Secure Bowl Bid

The rushing attack proved overwhelming, gaining 237 yards on 43 carries. Running back Jamal Rule led the ground game with a career-high 22 carries for 103 yards, becoming only the second true freshman in program history to surpass 100 rushing yards in a Big Ten game. Mekhi Nelson also contributed, scoring on an 11-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead. Eight different Huskers carried the ball, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

Nebraska's defense, the Blackshirts, completely stifled the Scarlet Knights, allowing just 143 total yards and 42 passing yards. These figures represent the lowest yardage totals allowed by a Nebraska opponent in the Big Ten era. The defense forced seven punts and two critical turnovers. Cornerbacks Caleb Benning and Jeremiah Charles each recorded their first career interceptions, returning them for significant yardage to thwart potential Rutgers scoring opportunities.

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Special teams provided a crucial boost when John Hohl kicked a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. The offensive line protected Colandrea effectively, allowing zero sacks despite playing through injuries to Brendan Black and Tree Babalade. Center Justin Evans made his 41st career start, tying a program record for starts by an offensive lineman.

Despite the dominant performance, Nebraska navigated significant injury challenges. Defensive back Andrew Marshall suffered a foot injury against Illinois and underwent surgery, ending his season. Linebacker Owen Chambliss battled an AC joint injury, and safety Dwayne McDougle missed the game due to a wrist injury but is expected to return for the upcoming matchup against Ohio State.

The victory also secured bowl eligibility for the Huskers after five attempts. Matt Rhule, now in his fourth season, secured his third win against 11 losses in November games over the last decade. The team now looks ahead to a challenging stretch featuring upcoming games against Ohio State and Iowa, aiming to maintain the momentum built during this historic road victory.

Nebraska's ability to win in November remains a statistical anomaly, with the team logging only its eighth November win in the last ten years. This victory highlights a strategic shift towards a heavy run game, which has resulted in a 6-0 record this season when rushing for at least 150 yards. The offense converted long drives into points, including a 16-play, 94-yard drive that consumed over nine minutes to open the scoring.

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The defensive unit's resilience was on full display as true freshman cornerback Danny Odem III made his first career start in place of the injured Marshall. Odem recorded four tackles and showed high upside. Veteran leaders like Vincent Shavers Jr. and Jamir Conn, returning from injury, provided stability with ten and seven tackles respectively. The team's depth allowed them to cope with roster limitations effectively.

Coach Matt Rhule and the staff managed the game's physical toll while executing a balanced offensive attack. The win serves as a benchmark for future defensive performances in the conference. Nebraska enters its final regular-season games with confidence, having proven it can dominate top-tier opponents despite injury setbacks and historical November struggles.