Nebraska Cornhuskers Shut Out Rutgers 31-0 to Secure Bowl Bid

The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeat Rutgers 31-0 to snap a losing streak, achieve bowl eligibility for the third straight year, and record their first Big Ten shutout since 2003.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers dominated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with a decisive 31-0 victory at SHI Stadium, securing a clean shutout that ends a difficult stretch for the program. This win improves Nebraska's record to 6-4 and guarantees bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season, breaking a seven-year drought where the team failed to reach that milestone. Conversely, Rutgers falls to 2-8 on the year, struggling to find any offensive rhythm against a disciplined Nebraska defense.

Nebraska Snaps Losing Streak With Dominant Defense

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule celebrated a historic defensive performance that held Rutgers scoreless, marking the Huskers' first shutout since the 2009 Holiday Bowl against Arizona. The last time Nebraska shut out a conference opponent was in 2003 against Iowa State, and their previous road shutout occurred in 1997 at Kansas. The Blackshirts stifled the Scarlet Knights from the opening kickoff, forcing a punt on Rutgers' initial drive despite a five-minute clock-eating possession that reached midfield.

Also read Nebraska vs. Rutgers Preview: Dave Feit Analyzes Huskers' Reset

The defense continued to pressure Rutgers throughout the game, with linebacker Caleb Benning picking off a poor pass attempt on the sideline and returning it to midfield in the second half. This turnover halted a promising Rutgers drive that had advanced into the red zone with runs of 17 and 18 yards, but the Scarlet Knights could not convert those opportunities into points. Nebraska's ability to generate stops in critical moments proved decisive in maintaining the 31-0 lead.

Colandrea Leads Offensive Surge Behind Ground Game

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea orchestrated the offense with efficiency, completing 15 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns while adding nine carries for 66 rushing yards. The Huskers established the run game immediately, executing running plays on the first seven snaps before connecting with wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. in the end zone on the eighth play. Although that reception was dropped, the ground game set the tone for a balanced attack that totaled 429 offensive yards compared to Rutgers' 143.

Advertisement

Nebraska capitalized on their offensive momentum with a 16-play, 94-yard drive that consumed 9:17 of the first half, culminating in a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Lindenmeyer after a 10-yard gain to Mekhi Nelson. Colandrea added a rushing touchdown on a 10-play, 90-yard drive in the second quarter that lasted 4:57. The Huskers have now recorded five touchdown drives of at least 90 yards over their last three games, showcasing a consistent ability to sustain long possessions.

Glenn Thomas Takes Play-Calling Duties After Holgorsen Exit

This victory marks a significant turnaround for Nebraska, snapping a four-game losing streak that led to the firing of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Glenn Thomas, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for Matt Rhule at earlier stops in his career, assumed play-calling responsibilities for this contest. Thomas and the Nebraska coaching staff prioritized a heavy emphasis on the run game, a strategic shift that has revitalized the team's offensive identity and helped them overcome recent struggles.

The addition of points in the fourth quarter included a pass completion to Carter Nelson and a 41-yard field goal by kicker John Hohl, extending the lead and putting the game out of reach. Rutgers managed 101 rushing yards and just 42 passing yards, unable to match the physicality and execution displayed by the Cornhuskers. The win not only secures postseason play but also restores confidence in the coaching staff's ability to adapt and win.

Next Steps Senior Day Against Ohio State

Nebraska returns home next Saturday for Senior Day to host the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes, with kickoff times and television designations still unannounced. The Huskers will look to carry the momentum from this comprehensive victory into the final regular-season matchup against a ranked opponent. The team's success in securing bowl eligibility and improving their overall record highlights the progress made under Matt Rhule's leadership and the effective transition in offensive coordination under Glenn Thomas.