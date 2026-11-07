Nebraska Cornhuskers Lose to Illinois 24-13 as Four-Game Losing Streak Begins

Nebraska Cornhuskers fall to Illinois 24-13, extending their losing streak to four games. Anthony Colandrea threw for 284 yards but penalties stalled drives, while Illinois won four straight.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea could not prevent a fourth consecutive defeat as the team lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini with a final score of 24-13. The game took place on Friday night at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, ending a five-game winning start to the season for the Blackshirts. Illinois secured their fourth straight victory, while Nebraska fell to 5-4 on the year. The loss halts a momentum that had seen the Huskers dominate early in the season but fails to convert offensive yardage into consistent points.

Nebraska Offensive Struggles with Penalties

Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule faced early challenges as penalties disrupted critical scoring opportunities in the first half. An illegal motion call nullified a first-down play on the opening drive, forcing the Huskers to punt. A subsequent drive reached the Illinois 10-yard line before a holding penalty erased the progress. Rhule then opted for a 45-yard field goal attempt by John Hohl after gaining only 14 yards over three plays. These early setbacks prevented Nebraska from building an early lead against Bret Bielema's Fighting Illini.

Also read An Opening Against Illinois...Can Nebraska Take It?

Illinois Dominates Second Half Scoring

Illinois Fighting Illini capitalized on Nebraska's defensive lapses by scoring on four straight drives to take control of the game. Illinois marched 75 yards for the first touchdown, answering a 98-yard Nebraska drive that capped with a 15-yard run by Mekhi Nelson. The Huskers attempted to respond with a penalty-free two-minute offense but were halted by a penalty that pushed them back to third and 16 at their own 36-yard line. John Hohl missed a 54-yard field goal attempt after an incomplete pass, leaving the score tied at halftime before Illinois pulled away.

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Statistical Breakdown and Key Performances

Anthony Colandrea threw for 284 yards and one touchdown without an interception, completing 32-of-43 passes for the second straight game with over 40 attempts. Jamal Rule led Nebraska rushers with 69 yards on 15 carries, while Jacory Barney Jr. topped pass catchers with six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Illinois was led by Collin Dixon, who recorded eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Aidan Laughery added 55 yards on 11 carries for the Fighting Illini. Nebraska outgained Illinois 426 yards to 376 total yards, holding the Illini rush to just 84 yards.

Nebraska Looks Ahead to Road Game vs Rutgers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers now face a challenging road schedule as they prepare to travel to Rutgers next Saturday. The Scarlet Knights currently sit at 2-6 in the standings and play at Wisconsin on the upcoming Saturday. This loss to Illinois extended the current streak of three straight victories by the road team in the Nebraska-Illinois series. Nebraska maintains a 14-8-1 all-time lead over Illinois, including a 5-4-1 record in Champaign. The defeat marks the end of a period where the Huskers had scored on long drives, including a 98-yard effort this season and a 95-yard drive against Washington previously.