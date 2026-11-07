Nebraska Cornhuskers lose fourth straight game after defeat to Illinois

Nebraska dropped to 5-4 after a 24-13 loss to Illinois, extending their losing streak to four games. The article highlights offensive execution issues, special teams failures, and growing pressure on head coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska, now 5-4 , has lost four consecutive games. The same team that held a 17-6 lead over the defending national champions with roughly 12 minutes remaining has now lost all the momentum it once had.

The Cornhuskers suffered a double-digit loss to the Fighting Illini in Champaign. Here are three things we learned from the 24-13 defeat. Bret Bielema shakes hands with Matt Rhule before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Nebraska Cornhuskers are a sheep in wolf's clothing. Despite starting the season 5-0, the best start under Matt Rhule, the Big Red could very well finish with seven straight losses.

Also read Three reasons why Nebraska will win; three reasons why Nebraska will lose vs. Illinois

Husker Nation deserves better, and so does this team. To be fair, the players share some of the responsibility for this losing streak. Regardless, NU's most explosive offensive play against Illinois seemingly happened by pure luck. Why is that the case?

Anthony Colandrea connected with Jacory Barney on a 51-yard pass, but the Huskers followed it up by going for two and failing to convert. Why? Just why? You can't make this stuff up.

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The execution isn't there. Neither is the coaching. The defense looked vulnerable for large portions of the game, special teams continue to leave points on the field, and the only thing the offense does consistently is make fans sigh. This isn't what year four under a head coach is supposed to look like, especially against a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team.

I'm not sure how Nebraska finishes the season, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to shut down the idea that the program will be looking for a new head coach. John Hohl stepped in for a benched Kyle Cunanan and went 0-2 on field goal attempts against Illinois. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's official, if it wasn't already: special teams coordinator Brett Maher has got to go.

After former starting kicker Kyle Cunanan opened the season 4-of-9 on field goal attempts, he was benched in favor of Lincoln native John Hohl. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. After giving Husker fans reason for optimism by connecting on a 42-yard attempt late in last week's game, the Lincoln Southwest graduate went 0-for-2 on his attempts in Champaign. The field goal operation seemingly couldn't be in a worse place. Except, when it comes to special teams, things somehow got even worse.

On fourth-and-12, Illinois faked a field goal and converted for a first down from the Nebraska 32-yard line on its opening drive of the second half. What would have been a 50-yard field goal attempt turned into a 29-yard gain for the Fighting Illini. Three plays later, Illinois scored to take a 14-7 lead. From there, it was all Illinois.

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It's truly deflating. When Mike Ekeler was in Lincoln, these issues didn't exist. He left after one year, and now NU has gone back to square one. The Huskers' offense scored just 13 points, while the field goal operation cost them another six.

That's without accounting for the fake field goal that led to an Illinois touchdown. On top of that, Nebraska's defense surrendered the most points it has all year. When it rains, it pours. Not a single phase of the game showed up for the Big Red.

The Blackshirts surrendered scoring drives of 73, 75, 74, and 76 yards despite entering the matchup ranked as the eighth-best defensive unit in the FBS. The Blackshirts were far from responsible for Nebraska's first three losses, but that wasn't the case against Illinois. Bad situations can bury a team, and the defense has certainly dealt with its share of them this fall. Even so, NU could be 9-0.

Instead, the Big Red are arguably the laughingstock of college football. Is this what Nebraska football has become, or is there still light at the end of the tunnel in the weeks ahead? Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising.

A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.