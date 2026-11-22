The Nebraska Cornhuskers ended a 10-year losing streak against ranked opponents by defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 31-28 at Memorial Stadium.

On a cool and misty afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, head coach Matt Rhule secured his first signature victory as the Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes with a final score of 31-28. This outcome ended a staggering drought of 3,717 days, marking the program's first win against a ranked opponent in over ten years and two months. The victory concluded a skid of 31 consecutive losses to teams ranked in the top tier of college football, bringing an end to a decade of heartache for the fanbase.

Historic Streak Ends Against Ranked Opposition

The Cornhuskers finally stemmed the tide on Senior Day by vanquishing the number fourteen ranked Buckeyes in a contest defined by relentless ground game dominance and crucial defensive stops. Nebraska improved their season record to seven and zero after achieving this milestone, a mark they had maintained by winning every game where they rushed for at least 150 yards. This performance made Nebraska only the second team this entire season to reach the 150-yard rushing mark against the Buckeyes, highlighting the physical toll their strategy inflicted on the opponent.

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Offensive Strategy Relies on Dominant Ground Game

The Nebraska offense operated with extreme efficiency, utilizing a ball-control approach that limited Ohio State to only two scoring drives throughout the entire contest. Both of those opportunities occurred during Nebraska's first possession of each half, as the Buckeyes were otherwise shut down. The Cornhuskers converted ten of sixteen third-down attempts, representing a success rate of 62.5 percent, with three of five conversions occurring in the fourth quarter. This period saw Nebraska dominate time of possession with 10 minutes and 15 seconds compared to Ohio State's 4 minutes and 45 seconds, while outscoring the visitors 10 to 7 in the final frame.

Key Players Deliver Critical Statistical Milestones

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea delivered a precise performance, completing 19 of 28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns while adding 63 rushing yards on 11 attempts. He also scored a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, bringing his season total to four total touchdowns for the third time this year. Colandrea entered the game as the Big Ten conference leader among quarterbacks with 447 rushing yards, and his performance increased his streak of 25 runs of at least 10 yards, the second-most in the conference. His total yards per point metric stood at an efficient 12.12 for the second consecutive game, underscoring the effectiveness of interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas's game plan.

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Defensive Stops Limit Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith

While Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith finished with 165 receiving yards on six catches, the Nebraska defense successfully limited his impact during critical moments. Smith became the first player in Big Ten history to accumulate 4,000 receiving yards, yet he was held to just two second-half catches for 48 yards after accounting for 63 percent of the offense in the first half. For a stretch of 16 minutes and 54 seconds spanning the second quarter and into the fourth, Ohio State did not target the league's best player. Defensive end Jamir Conn broke up a deep pass to Smith, allowing Victor Evans III to secure an interception, while true freshman Danny Odem III later broke up another intended throw.

Fourth Quarter Execution Secures the Victory

The Cornhuskers executed with precision when it mattered most, driving 74 yards on seven plays to tie the game at 21 before pulling away in the second half. After Ohio State struggled with back-to-back three-and-outs that resulted in a loss of 13 yards, Nebraska responded with a six-play drive ending in a 33-yard field goal by John Hohl, followed by a nine-play, 51-yard touchdown drive. This sequence gave the Cornhuskers a 31 to 21 lead with 7 minutes and 41 seconds remaining. Nebraska held the ball for the final 3 minutes and 52 seconds of the game, running 16 times for 43 yards in the fourth quarter to drain the clock and secure the historic win.