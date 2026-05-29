Nebraska Cornhuskers Advance in Winner's Bracket at Women's College World Series

The top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers moved on in the winner's bracket after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 5-3 in 10 innings on Thursday night at the Women's College World Series. Meanwhile, Alabama entered the WCWS at the No. 1 overall seed and showed why on Thursday evening, beating the eighth-seeded UCLA Bruins 6-3.

Nebraska head softball coach Rhonda Revelle celebrates the walk-off home run of Ava Kuszak (7) in the tenth inning during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026.

The top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers are moving on in the winner's bracket after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 5-3 in 10 innings on Thursday night at the Women's College World Series. Cooper homered in the eighth inning to tie the game at 3-3 and then reached base after a hit-by-pitch in the 10th, putting a runner on for Kuszak, who blasted a walk-off two-run homer.

Alabama entered the WCWS at the No. 1 overall seed and showed why on Thursday evening, beating the eighth-seeded UCLA Bruins 6-3. Thursday's win marked the fifth time in Alabama's program history and the first time since 2021 that the Crimson Tide won its opening game at the WCWS. Jocelyn Briski was masterful in the circle, holding UCLA to three runs on a pair of home runs and nine strikeouts. It was her 16th complete game of the season.

Alexis Pupillo and Brooke Wells homered for the Crimson Tide. Wells is now sitting two home runs shy of the program single-season record of 26.

Pupillo now has 20 home runs, and the duo became the first pair of 20-plus home run hitters in program history. 2013 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Key Returners Alexis Pupillo is a senior utility player who leads the team with a .398 batting average, 72 hits, 58 runs scored, and 13 doubles. Marlie Giles is a senior catcher who is third on the team with a .380 batting average and a .491 on-base percentage.

Audrey Vandagriff is a sophomore outfielder who is batting .335 and leads the team with 15 stolen bases. Jocelyn Briski is a junior right-handed pitcher who leads the team with a 23-3 record, 1.37 ERA, 34 appearances, 26 starts, 16 complete games, and 163.2 innings pitched. Brooke Wells is a sophomore infielder who transferred from Houston and is leading the team with 24 home runs, 68 RBIs, and a .500 on-base percentage.

Vic Moten is a freshman right-handed pitcher who is second on the team with a 21-4 record and third with a 1.66 ERA. She is the No. 2 on the pitching staff with 31 appearances, 23 starts, eight complete games, and 139.1 innings pitched. Kaitlyn Pallozzi is a freshman right-handed pitcher who is third on the team with a 9-0 record, 25 appearances, 11 starts, and 71.2 innings pitched. She has the second-best ERA with a 1.47.

The Crimson Tide has excellent pitching and powerful offense but as we've seen all season, Nebraska pitching can shut down just about anyone. I expect this to be another tight game, but I think Nebraska can ride the momentum from Thursday's win into the semifinals. It will take some guts in the circle and timely hitting throughout the lineup. Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn.

She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity.

In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report





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