Nebraska Adds Another Elite Setter From South Dakota

Nebraska hopes it has found its next great setter in the same place where its current great setter hails from. The Huskers received a verbal commitment from Jo

Josalyn Samuels holds out a volleyball during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota. Samuels committed to Nebraska on Monday.

| Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK Nebraska hopes it has found its next great setter in the same place where its current great setter hails from. The Huskers received a verbal commitment from Josalyn Samuels on Monday, the first day coaches were allowed to offer scholarships to members of the Class of 2028. Samuels hails from Harrisburg, South Dakota, which is just south of Sioux Falls.

She plays club for Kairos Elite Volleyball, the same one that produced Bergen Reilly — Nebraska’s senior setter and the three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year. Samuels joins middle blocker Shayla Rautenberg of Milford as the first members of the Huskers’ 2028 class. She is the No. 4 overall 2028 prospect according to PrepDig and No. 6 by PrepVolleyball. Both services have her as the second-best setter in the grade.

The 6-foot-2 setter averaged 10.4 assists while leading Harrisburg to its fourth straight state title with a win over Reilly’s alma mater of Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Samuels won her first championship as an eighth grader, starting for the Tigers, and has gone 97-2 over the past three years, with their only losses coming to teams from San Antonio and San Diego last fall.

Harrisburg finished last year as the No. 9-ranked team in the nationSamuels was the MaxPreps national freshman and sophomore of the year the last two years. In her three years of playing varsity, she has amassed 2,974 assists, 491 digs and 246 kills.in December.

“I think I’m going to see her one day have the pick of her Big Ten or Division I college, and then I’m sure I’ll cheer her on at the Olympics or as a pro. The sky is the limit. ”Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsLincoln Arneal covers Nebraska volleyball for HuskerMax and posts on social media about the Big Ten and national volleyball stories.

He previously covered the program for Huskers Illustrated and the Omaha World-Herald and is a frequent guest on local and national sports talk shows and podcasts. Lincoln hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Jeff Sheldon.





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