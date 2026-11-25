George Stockwell was seven years old the last time Nebraska beat a ranked opponent. He's now a freshman in college. An entire childhood of watching Nebra

He's now a freshman in college. An entire childhood of watching Nebraska find increasingly creative ways to lose football games. For blaming his dad being from Hartington and dragging him to the Huskers.

Fourth-quarter collapses, missed field goals, questionable coaching decisions, and enough emotional damage to make a New York Jets fan sympathetic. George rushed the field. He cried. This time for tears of joy.

Also read Nebraska Defeats Ohio State 31-28 on Quinn Clark's Fourth-Quarter Touchdown

For once, George and all Nebraska fans were crying for all the right reasons. Uncle Bob watched the game on DVR after driving across the country. He didn’t want to watch and drive - he would have crashed. Jay, apparently deciding that experiencing history was less important than staying warm, retreated to the Champions Club at halftime.

The game could not have started worse - three penalties on three plays. A punt. A Jeremiah Smith touchdown. Down 7-0 in the first few minutes.

Then Nebraska did something completely unexpected - the Huskers rattled off 21 unanswered points before entering halftime with a 21-14 lead. Given what’s happened in the last decade, nobody in Memorial Stadium was particularly comfortable. For the second consecutive game, Nebraska didn't abandon the running game.

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It didn't panic. It didn't ask Anthony Colandrea to become Superman on every third down … even if, pretty much, he was. For every punch delivered by the Buckeyes, the Huskers had an answer.

Then came the last Ohio State TD … and the collective angst in Memorial Stadium was palpable. How would we blow it this time? For the better part of two seasons, Uncle Bob has been preaching the virtues of physical, run-oriented, complementary football. He was calling for Dana Holgorsen to go LAST season.

Under Glenn Thomas, Nebraska ran the ball 43 times and passed 28 times. Two-tight-end formations. Three-tight-end formations. Pulling blockers.

Passes to running backs and tight ends. Jamal Rule's 23 carries for 70 yards won't make anybody's Heisman highlight reel, but they helped keep the offense on schedule. Isaiah Mozee continued to emerge, Luke Lindenmeyer moved the chains, and Anthony Colandrea impressed with both his arm and legs. Rushing yards: Nebraska 176, Ohio State 76.

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Meanwhile, Rob Aurich's injury-depleted Blackshirts held their ground against an exceptionally talented Ohio State offense, producing a fumble recovery and an interception. Freshman Danny Odem was especially impressive. Jeremiah Smith is ridiculous, by the way. Just give him the Heisman already.

Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey deserves considerably more credit than he's probably getting from Ohio State fans - he’s already good and is going to be a stud. We've been hard on Matt Rhule this season. Deservedly so.

But if we're going to criticize the man when things go wrong, we ought to acknowledge him when things go right. Moving on from Dana Holgorsen and handing the offense to Glenn Thomas has produced immediate results: 31 points against Rutgers and 31 against Ohio State. Does it make us wonder what might have been against Indiana and Oregon? Absolutely.

Nothing quite ruins a perfectly good Thanksgiving weekend like the prospect of losing to Iowa and their crappy corn that’s so bad, they probably turn most of it into ethanol. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 34–17 victory over Illinois, boast the nation's top scoring defense, and possess the kind of special teams that can turn one Nebraska mistake into a LONG afternoon. Nebraska enters Friday with a plus-seven turnover margin compared to Iowa's plus-one.

Protecting the football, controlling possession, and keeping Iowa's return game from becoming a factor will be critical. For Glenn Thomas, the formula remains the same. Run the damn ball to set up the pass. Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan.

By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady.