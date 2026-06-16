Children worldwide are facing climate hazards due to fossil-fueled climate emergency. UNICEF report highlights the urgent need for action.

Nearly Every Child On Earth Now Exposed to At Least One Fossil-Fueled Climate Hazard A new United Nations report finds that well over half of the world's children live in areas facing drought, 1.5 billion face heatwaves, and 370 million are exposed to flooding.

There were 2.4 billion children on Earth in 2025, and according to the report, 2.3 billion of them are estimated to live in areas with air pollution—identified in the report as is"not primarily driven by Earth’s climate but... highly sensitive to and compounded by it.

"where they live, while about 370 million live in areas affected by either riverine flooding or coastal flooding—which have been driven by more severe tropical storms, affecting 662 million children worldwide and frequently disrupting homes, schools, and health services. , were found to have the most children exposed to multiple hazards at the highest intensities, such as flooding and extreme heatwaves.does not manifest as a single event.

For millions of children, the reality is a complex and dangerous cascade of multiple, overlapping hazards," reads the report's executive summary.

"This compounding of threats overwhelms the capacity of unprepared social services and undermines the resilience of families and communities. For instance, intense droughts can devastate crops and worsen food insecurity. Dry vegetation left behind by a drought can fuel"These effects can create a vicious cycle: Destroyed homes can lead to displacement, which can result in a lack of shelter, depriving children of protection from additional impacts and making them even more susceptible to future hazards," continues the report.

"Disrupted education can have lifelong consequences, making it harder for children to build a stable future and break free from hardship. "; protect children through inclusive climate adaptation and loss and damage funding; and invest in climate education to ensure that"children’s needs and perspectives are reflected in local, national, regional, and global decision-making on climate policy and climate finance.

"as surface water sources dry up, upgrading sanitation systems to recycle water for farming, and building shelters to protect children and their families from tropical storms. "Mandating child-centric environmental impact assessments for new infrastructure projects; Preparing primary care health facilities by investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and early climate warning systems; Prioritizing clean and resilient transport for children by accelerating the transition to safe, low-emissions public and active transport like walking and cycling; and Accelerating the adoption of low-emissions, high-efficiency cooling technologies through financial incentives and updated energy performance standards.is not only changing the planet, but also children," said Slaymaker.

"Without urgent, child-focused climate action, the shocks they face today will only intensify. But with the right investment and political will, we can reduce risks, strengthen systems, and give children the chance to survive and thrive. ”"When we strengthen health and education systems, and improve infrastructure with children in mind," said Russell,"we protect them from today’s climate threats and help secure their future. ” It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

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When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. There were 2.4 billion children on Earth in 2025, and according to the report, 2.3 billion of them are estimated to live in areas with air pollution—identified in the report as is"not primarily driven by Earth’s climate but... highly sensitive to and compounded by it.

"where they live, while about 370 million live in areas affected by either riverine flooding or coastal flooding—which have been driven by more severe tropical storms, affecting 662 million children worldwide and frequently disrupting homes, schools, and health services. , were found to have the most children exposed to multiple hazards at the highest intensities, such as flooding and extreme heatwaves.does not manifest as a single event.

For millions of children, the reality is a complex and dangerous cascade of multiple, overlapping hazards," reads the report's executive summary.

"This compounding of threats overwhelms the capacity of unprepared social services and undermines the resilience of families and communities. For instance, intense droughts can devastate crops and worsen food insecurity. Dry vegetation left behind by a drought can fuel"These effects can create a vicious cycle: Destroyed homes can lead to displacement, which can result in a lack of shelter, depriving children of protection from additional impacts and making them even more susceptible to future hazards," continues the report.

"Disrupted education can have lifelong consequences, making it harder for children to build a stable future and break free from hardship. "; protect children through inclusive climate adaptation and loss and damage funding; and invest in climate education to ensure that"children’s needs and perspectives are reflected in local, national, regional, and global decision-making on climate policy and climate finance.

"as surface water sources dry up, upgrading sanitation systems to recycle water for farming, and building shelters to protect children and their families from tropical storms. "Mandating child-centric environmental impact assessments for new infrastructure projects; Preparing primary care health facilities by investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and early climate warning systems; Prioritizing clean and resilient transport for children by accelerating the transition to safe, low-emissions public and active transport like walking and cycling; and Accelerating the adoption of low-emissions, high-efficiency cooling technologies through financial incentives and updated energy performance standards.is not only changing the planet, but also children," said Slaymaker.

"Without urgent, child-focused climate action, the shocks they face today will only intensify. But with the right investment and political will, we can reduce risks, strengthen systems, and give children the chance to survive and thrive. ”"When we strengthen health and education systems, and improve infrastructure with children in mind," said Russell,"we protect them from today’s climate threats and help secure their future.

”United NationsThere were 2.4 billion children on Earth in 2025, and according to the report, 2.3 billion of them are estimated to live in areas with air pollution—identified in the report as is"not primarily driven by Earth’s climate but... highly sensitive to and compounded by it.

"where they live, while about 370 million live in areas affected by either riverine flooding or coastal flooding—which have been driven by more severe tropical storms, affecting 662 million children worldwide and frequently disrupting homes, schools, and health services. , were found to have the most children exposed to multiple hazards at the highest intensities, such as flooding and extreme heatwaves.does not manifest as a single event.

For millions of children, the reality is a complex and dangerous cascade of multiple, overlapping hazards," reads the report's executive summary.

"This compounding of threats overwhelms the capacity of unprepared social services and undermines the resilience of families and communities. For instance, intense droughts can devastate crops and worsen food insecurity. Dry vegetation left behind by a drought can fuel"These effects can create a vicious cycle: Destroyed homes can lead to displacement, which can result in a lack of shelter, depriving children of protection from additional impacts and making them even more susceptible to future hazards," continues the report.

"Disrupted education can have lifelong consequences, making it harder for children to build a stable future and break free from hardship. "; protect children through inclusive climate adaptation and loss and damage funding; and invest in climate education to ensure that"children’s needs and perspectives are reflected in local, national, regional, and global decision-making on climate policy and climate finance.

"as surface water sources dry up, upgrading sanitation systems to recycle water for farming, and building shelters to protect children and their families from tropical storms. "Mandating child-centric environmental impact assessments for new infrastructure projects; Preparing primary care health facilities by investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and early climate warning systems; Prioritizing clean and resilient transport for children by accelerating the transition to safe, low-emissions public and active transport like walking and cycling; and Accelerating the adoption of low-emissions, high-efficiency cooling technologies through financial incentives and updated energy performance standards.is not only changing the planet, but also children," said Slaymaker.

"Without urgent, child-focused climate action, the shocks they face today will only intensify. But with the right investment and political will, we can reduce risks, strengthen systems, and give children the chance to survive and thrive. ”"When we strengthen health and education systems, and improve infrastructure with children in mind," said Russell,"we protect them from today’s climate threats and help secure their future. ”The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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