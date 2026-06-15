Nearly All Summer Deaths From This 'Silent' Killer Were Preventable, WHO Says

More than 200,000 lives have been lost to the 'silent killer' of heat in Europe since 2022, the World Health Organization said Thursday, after a heatwave saw some countries record their highest-ever May temperatures.

, and the number was"the tip of the iceberg, with millions more people being affected physically and mentally". Scientists say human-driven climate change is amplifying extremes, with weather events like heatwaves, droughts and floods becoming more intense and frequent.

A man drinks outside the Palace of Westminster in London, during a heatwave in May. urges authorities to put in place effective heat-warning systems and communication with vulnerable groups. It calls for more action to reduce exposure to extreme heat through urban planning measures such as creating and maintaining more green spaces. Other advice includes social services checking that older people stay hydrated, and changing the shifts of workers so they can avoid the midday sun.

While individual action such as staying out of the heat was important,"it is not enough to fight a systemic crisis," KlugeExtreme Heat Impacts Women Differently. Here's How They're Already Adapting. In late May a swathe of western Europe saw a record-breaking early summer heatwave in what the UN's climate chief Simon Stiell called"a brutal reminder of the spiralling impacts of the climate crisis".

Authorities in Spain said last week that this year they had recorded the highest number of heat-related deaths for the month of May since 2015. Big breakthroughs. Bold ideas. Straight to your inbox.





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