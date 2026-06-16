Nearly 9,000 miles from home: Two Australians represent Alabama at College World Series

Though they wear different uniforms in Omaha, Troy's Blake Cavill and Alabama's John Lemm share a common mission.

OMAHA, Neb. - For most families at the College World Series, getting to Omaha meant a road trip or a short flight. For two families from Australia, it meant traveling nearly 9,000 miles to watch their sons live out a dream.

That’s the chant Troy Trojan fans belt out every time Blake Cavill steps to the plate — and it’s hard to miss. The senior first baseman from Sydney slugged 14 home runs this season, including one in Omaha against Ole Miss. Cavill said the energy he brings to the diamond is rooted in where he grew up.

“Positive energy, high energy...we like to make the game fun again. As kids, it’s the most fun game we could play,” said Cavill. There are only 24 Australian baseball players in the entire NCAA. Being one of them — and competing on the sport’s biggest college stage — is something Cavill doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not many, in general, Australian kids get to do, so I’m truly blessed to be here,” added Cavill. Growing up, Cavill had just one other kid around who played baseball. But his parents never wavered in their support — and they weren’t about to stop now.

“My mom flew in all the way from Sydney to Dallas — 17 hours. She got stuck in the airport for six more. She flew to Kansas and then drove here,“ said Cavill. ”It was a mission.

But it’s awesome having her here, her full support. ”And here’s something you don’t see every day at the College World Series: two Australians hitting home runs. John Lemm of Brisbane launched one for the University of Alabama in their game against Texas — and the two players share more than just a nationality.

“We’ve known each other for a few years now. And just even his parents being able to come watch is awesome. Growing the sport back home is something that me and him have always wanted to do,” said Lemm. Lemm’s parents have been in the United States since Alabama’s postseason run began — soaking in every moment.

“Just meeting everybody has been amazing. But seeing our boy living his dream — that’s what it’s all about, right? ” said Lemm’s mother. John’s father came from a rugby background but quickly embraced baseball once his son fell in love with the sport.

“When I got to 10, 11 years old, he started playing with me. So it was awesome just to experience that and just be with my dad,” said Lemm. Though they wear different uniforms in Omaha, Cavill and Lemm share a common mission: bring baseball back home to Australia.

“I hope every team in the NCAA at least ends up with one Australian,” said Cavill. “It’s a blessing to have an Australian kid on their team. We’re really a fun bunch. ” While only one team could claim a national championship, these two have already made history — together — for their country, their families, and for the future of baseball in Australia.

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