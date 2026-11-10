Nearly 6 Million Bodum Coffee Makers Recalled After Glass Carafe Breakage Reports

A recall of nearly 6 million Bodum French Press coffee makers has been issued after numerous reports of glass containers unexpectedly breaking, posing a risk of serious burn injuries. The affected models were sold at major retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon and Bodum.com from 1974 through October 2026. Consumers are urged to stop using metal spoons and contact Bodum for a plastic stirring spoon and warning label.

The recall of nearly 6 million coffee makers was issued after numerous reports the glass containers"unexpectedly" broke, leading to a risk of"serious burn injuries.

"Recalls occur when manufacturers and distributors remove products “that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective,” according to the FDA. Millions of popular coffee makers sold across the country at major retailers like Target, Walmart and more are now being recalled. Initially issued on Oct. 29, the recall of nearly 6 million coffee makers came after numerous reports the glass containers"unexpectedly" broke, leading to a risk of"serious burn injuries.

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""The carafe can unexpectedly break during use if the glass carafe is damaged or cracked, including by use of a metal spoon to stir the coffee," the recall states. The recall prompted calls and alert from Target, urging shoppers to"take action immediately.

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" "Consumers should stop using metal spoons or utensils to stir coffee in the glass carafe immediately and contact Bodum to receive a plastic Bodum stirring spoon and warning label," Target and the USCPSC said in their alerts. "The label reminds consumers not to use cracked or damaged carafes and not to use metal spoons to stir contents in the glass carafe in order to avoid damaging the glass, which can lead to breakage during use.

" Bodum 8-cup and 12-cup Bistro, Brazil, Caffettiera, Chambord, Crema, Java, Jesper, and Kenya model French Press coffee makers with replaceable glass carafes. They were sold at Target, Walmart, and coffee and home goods stores nationwide and online at Bodum.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from 1974 through October 2026 for about $15 to $65.