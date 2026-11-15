Nearly 400 flights delayed or canceled at Philadelphia International Airport amid FAA ground stop fallout

Nearly 400 flights were delayed or canceled at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday as travelers dealt with lingering disruptions from a nationwide FAA ground stop.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 28: Travelers wait in a line that stretches to the parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on March 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TSA agents have worked without pay for over a month duringA total of 389 flights arriving at or departing from Philadelphia International Airport were delayed or canceled Saturday following Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop. Airport officials said the longest lines were at airline customer service counters, while some stranded travelers slept in terminals or were separated from their luggage. Disruptions at PHL are expected to continue for several more days as airlines work through the backlog of passengers and flights.

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The travel nightmare continues at Philadelphia International Airport, where hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled Saturday as passengers dealt with the lingering fallout from Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop. A total of 389 flights arriving at or departing from Philadelphia International Airport had been canceled or delayed Saturday, and that number continued to climb. The disruptions were approaching the roughly 450 flights affected at PHL the day before.

An airport spokesperson said the longest lines Saturday were not at baggage claim, where passengers have been waiting hours for their luggage. Instead, the biggest crowds were at airline customer service counters, where travelers were trying to rebook flights and figure out how to get to their destinations. For many passengers, the problems have stretched across multiple days. Tosha Beaty flew all the way from Japan, where her husband is stationed in the military.

She and her family spent three hours sitting on a runway with their 13-month-old before their flight was ultimately canceled.

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"Finally got here. Now we’re waiting for an Uber. He’s not happy, tired, you know, jet-lagged for sure," Beaty said of her young child.

"It’s definitely been hard. Jet lag for sure. He’s up all night, wants to sleep all day, and then, so it’s hard," she said.

"He just wants to play. Can’t do that when we’re sitting on an airplane for three hours.

" Other passengers described spending hours waiting for flights and luggage, with some stranded at the airport for as long as 24 hours. "I had to try to sleep at the airport. On the chairs. What did I do?

Look at my phone," she said. Some travelers struggled to find hotel rooms, while others were forced to extend their stays and make multiple attempts to get home. Sarah Mietkiewicz said she has been booked on five different flights, three of which were canceled. Her journey from Miami to Boston has turned into a frustrating combination of planes, trains and automobiles.

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"I think we’re pretty resilient, but I will say it is odd that they’re letting us book flights that it seems like have no chance of taking off, so that’s been difficult," she said. The disruptions have also left some passengers dealing with luggage that made it to Philadelphia even when they didn’t. Logan Wilder was in town for a guys’ trip and the Rocky Run.

His friends, however, were stuck in Denver after their flights were canceled, while their luggage ended up at Philadelphia International Airport. Wilder said he was trying to help his friends track down their bags and figure out how to get them back.

"I was literally trying to FaceTime my friend, holding up the camera. Can you see your bag? Going through this mess," he said. He said his friends were told to leave the Denver airport after their flights were canceled, but their luggage continued traveling without them.

"So your friends’ bags are here, but they’re not? How is that possible? That’s what we’re so stumped on," Wilder said.

"Because their flights were canceled, they were told to leave Denver airport. Their luggage went to Reno, Nevada, and then here to Philadelphia, so it’s been a whole mess.

"Airport officials expect the travel disruptions to continue for several more days as airlines work through the backlog of passengers and flights affected by the nationwide ground stop. This article was written using reporting from FOX 29 Philadelphia and statements from Philadelphia International Airport officials and travelers.