The CDC is now reporting that nearly 300 people have been diagnosed with an intestinal illness after consuming salads at McDonald’s restaurants.

An outbreak of food poisoning possibly linked to McDonald’s salads is growing. Officials in five more states are reporting cases of the Cyclospora parasite. The CDC is now reporting that nearly 300 people have been diagnosed with an intestinal illness after consuming salads at McDonald’s restaurants.

In a new report, 286 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in 15 states after customers ate salads at the restaurant’s locations.cases confirmed in Illinois. The most common symptom of the illness is watery diarrhea. Other symptoms include appetite loss, intestinal pain, nausea, and fatigue.regarding the outbreak, saying"McDonald's is committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality control.

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"Earlier this summer, McDonald’s removed the lettuce blend from 3,000 identified restaurants and distribution centers that had received it. Affected restaurants were located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Missouri.