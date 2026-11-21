The Greater Rochester Chamber's Small Business Council kicked off its annual Thanksgiving Appeal at ESL Ballpark on Friday, with about 200 volunteers helping collect and sort donations over the two-day event.

Volunteers unload a box of donated food from a truck during the Small Business Council's annual Thanksgiving Appeal at ESL Ballpark in Rochester on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

The Greater Rochester Chamber's Small Business Council kicked off its annual Thanksgiving Appeal at ESL Ballpark on Friday, with about 200 volunteers helping collect and sort donations over the two-day event. On Saturday, volunteers will deliver the boxes to local nonprofit organizations for distribution to families in need. Organizers expect to distribute approximately $165,000 worth of food and gift cards through this year's appeal.

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"So it started off pretty small, just a few hundred boxes. And then it's ballooned up," said Andrea Truini-True, a member of the Small Business Council's SBC Cares committee.

"We're anticipating a donation of over 3,000 food boxes, and then additional cash donations on top of that. ""Even with all of that amazing support from the community, there's still need," she said. Henrietta, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer and a delivery van were involved in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of West Henrietta and Calkins roads.

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