WSSC Water said tap water was safe to drink in Maryland suburbs after a storm disrupted power at two filtration plants.

Nearly 2 million people in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. , were urged to limit their water use on Thanksgiving after a storm disrupted power at two water filtration plants.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission , issued an “Essential Water Use Only” request at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday for everyone it serves in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The utility cited intermittent power disruptions at its Potomac and Patuxent water-filtration plants. WSSC Water said it issued the request “out of an abundance of caution. ” The utility said Thursday afternoon that the water was safe to drink and customers did not need to boil it.

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It asked customers to conserve water to maintain reserves for firefighting until the storm passed and power stabilized. Newsweek reached out to WSSC Water for additional comment Thursday. Officials said the immediate conservation measures were necessary to preserve water stored in the system and maintain sufficient supplies for fire protection until the storm passes and reliable power is restored. The timing could prove particularly disruptive for households celebrating Thanksgiving, when cooking, cleaning, and holiday gatherings can increase water use.