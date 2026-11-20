Nearly 2 million passengers are expected at Houston’s airports for Thanksgiving, with busiest travel days projected Nov. 25 (departures) and Nov. 29 (arrivals).

Nearly 2 million passengers are expected to travel through Houston’s two major airports this Thanksgiving season, but those who haven’t flown recently may find some things have changed.

Houston Airports estimates approximately 1.6 million passengers will pass through George Bush Intercontinental Airport and another 443,000 through William P. Hobby Airport between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30. Airport officials expect Wednesday, Nov. 25, to be the busiest day for departures, while Sunday, Nov. 29, is projected to be the busiest day for arrivals. RELATED: Leaving Houston for Thanksgiving?

Also read Restaurant Chain Holiday Hours Open on Thanksgiving Day Nov 26

Here are the worst times to hit the road The holiday travel rush comes as new facilities, airline procedures and parking requirements take effect at Houston’s airports. For some travelers, those changes could mean checking in at a different terminal or making a parking reservation before leaving home.

“Travelers who flew last Thanksgiving will see real changes this year, from a new Terminal B concourse to a fully operational international check-in experience,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “Our teams are focused on keeping the airports safe, clean and easy to navigate. A few minutes of planning before leaving home can prevent a lot of confusion at the curb. ” Here’s what to know.

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Flying United out of Terminal B? Don’t check in there One of the biggest changes at Bush Airport involves United Airlines’ new Terminal B North Concourse, which opened in October. Although the concourse is now welcoming passengers, travelers departing from Terminal B must still check in, drop off checked luggage and go through security at Terminal C or Terminal E. From there, passengers can follow airport signs to reach their departure gates.

RELATED: Houston airports announce six projects aimed at improving travel at Bush and Hobby The new concourse includes additional seating, restaurants, public art and a dedicated sensory room. Travelers should confirm their departure gate and check-in location with United before arriving. International check-in has changed at Bush Airport International travelers may also notice a difference. Houston Airports says the transition of foreign airlines’ check-in operations from Terminal D to Terminal E is complete.

The International Central Processor at Terminal E is fully operational for its first Thanksgiving travel season, offering self-service kiosks, baggage drop-off options and a 17-lane Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. Passengers should still verify their airline’s designated check-in location before heading to the airport. Planning to park at ecopark2? You’ll need a reservation Travelers planning to use Bush Airport’s ecopark2 lot on Will Clayton Parkway can no longer arrive without a reservation.

Houston Airports says reservations are now required for entry, meaning drive-up parking is no longer available at that facility. Parking can be reserved online as little as two hours before arrival, depending on availability.

However, airport officials recommend booking as early as possible during the busy holiday period. Other airport garages and economy lots could also fill as Thanksgiving approaches. Parking reservations: Fly2Houston.com/parking Southwest passengers will notice a boarding change For travelers flying Southwest Airlines through Hobby Airport, this will be the first Thanksgiving since the airline replaced its open-seating system with assigned seats and numbered boarding groups. Passengers should check their assigned seats and boarding information before reaching the gate.

Picking someone up? Use the free cellphone lots Houston Airports is reminding drivers that terminal curbs are reserved for actively loading and unloading passengers. Drivers cannot park and wait at the curb for arriving travelers. Instead, both airports offer free cellphone waiting lots that are open 24 hours a day.

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At Bush Airport, the waiting lots are located at: 5703 Will Clayton Parkway 4500 Will Clayton Parkway, near the control tower 17010 John F. Kennedy Boulevard At Hobby Airport, the cellphone lot is located at 7450 Airport Blvd. , one block east of Telephone Road. Drivers can wait in the lots until their passengers have collected their luggage and are ready for pickup. How early should you arrive?

Houston Airports recommends arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Passengers should also confirm their flight status, departure terminal and check-in location before leaving home. Adults traveling through TSA checkpoints must have acceptable identification, such as a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or valid passport.

RELATED: Free Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and more: Where to find giveaways across Houston in 2026 Houston Airports says travelers without acceptable identification may be able to use TSA ConfirmID, which costs $45. Eligible passengers can also use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at both airports, while CLEAR eGates are available at designated checkpoints. Travelers should check their eligibility and continue carrying TSA-accepted identification. What else has changed at Houston’s airports?

Travelers will find additional dining options and renovated restrooms at both airports. At Bush Airport, the new Terminal B North Concourse features additional Houston restaurant options. At Hobby Airport, restaurants added in 2026 include Common Bond and Landry’s Seafood House. Another transportation option is METRO’s Route 500 Downtown Direct, which began serving Hobby Airport in February while maintaining service to Bush Airport.

Travelers considering public transportation should check METRO’s current routes, stops and schedules. For the latest security wait times, parking availability and travel alerts, visit Fly2Houston.com .