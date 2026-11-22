Thanksgiving travel continued at Los Angeles International Airport, which expects nearly 2.6 million passengers over the 12-day holiday period.

Sunday, Nov. 29, is projected to be the busiest day of the travel period, with more than 242,000 arriving and departing passengers. Los Angeles World Airports projects passenger traffic will be up nearly 5% from the same period last year, with an average of nearly 215,000 travelers per day through Nov. 30.

Sunday, Nov. 29, is projected to be the busiest day of the travel period, with more than 242,000 arriving and departing passengers. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the lightest travel day, with about 146,000 passengers, according to LAWA.

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"For millions of travelers, their Thanksgiving journey will begin or end at LAX," said Courtney Moore, Los Angeles World Airports' chief revenue and experience officer. "While construction is underway to bring more of our city's creative energy into our terminals, our teams will be focused on providing a warm welcome this season," Moore said. "To make holiday travel as smooth as possible, we encourage travelers to arrive early, reserve parking, and allow extra time to navigate.

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" Airport officials advised domestic travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flights and international passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Travelers were also urged to allow additional time for construction on the Lower/Arrivals Level, where the CTA Arrivals project is upgrading crosswalks, lighting, landscaping and accessible loading zones.

The airport said parking facilities could reach capacity on the busiest travel days and encouraged travelers to reserve spaces in advance. LAX also urged visitors picking up passengers to check flight status and wait at one of the airport's cell phone waiting lots until their parties are at the curb. The airport's most popular domestic Thanksgiving destinations are San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle and Denver, while Seoul, London, Guadalajara, Tokyo and Hong Kong lead international destinations, according to LAWA.