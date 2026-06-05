Nearly 100 of the Jan. 6 Rioters Trump Pardoned Were Re-Arrested For New Crimes, New Report Says

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The nefarious track record of those Trump granted clemency in his first day back in office is much worse than previously thought.in his first day back in office—were re-arrested, charged, and sentenced for other crimes since 2021.

At the time, CREW emphasized that this was a likelyTrump gave them clemency. Of these crimes, dozens also include sex crimes and crimes relating to child sex abuse material ; several include domestic violence charges; and at least 20 include driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, or being publicly intoxicated. Per this updated count, 1 in 16 pardoned insurrectionists have re-offended.

Because the crimes include a constellation of alleged and proven charges out of a large group of individuals who are not monitored or reported on, Lawfare says tracking down their recidivism rates is a hard task. It was made especially difficult after the Justice Department‘s Katherine Pompilio finds that 97 Jan. 6ers who received clemency for their role in the Capitol riot then got arrested, charged, and/or convicted with subsequent crimes—a number much higher than previously reported.for his involvement in Jan. 6 for assaulting police officers—was found guilty of coercing a minor younger than 12 to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of the conduct in 2015 and 2016.

” After his arrest, federal investigators found hundreds of CSAM images and videos. About a month before that, Andrew Paul Johnson, who entered the Capitol through a broken window in Jan. 6, was sentenced to life after a jury convicted him of molesting and lewdly exhibiting himself to two children. One was under 12, the other under 16. According to court documents, he even bribed one of the victims with hush money he claimed he was expecting from his pardon, saying that because he received clemency, he’d soon get $10,000 and add the kid to his own will. . According to the police report, Moynihan sent out a text message that read, “I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” and “I will kill him for the future.

” He received felony charges. for office and taking on positions at the administration, such as Elias Irizarry, who on Jan. 6 was charged with entering the Capitol through a broken window while holding a metal pole, and who this week waswidespread panic, forced evacuations across the Capitol, and five deaths—including that of a policeman—it seems that Trump won’t just stop with pardons, or scrubbing from the Internet their nefarious track record. Sigh. At least they’re not being





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