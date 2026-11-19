The blast is expected to result in loud noises and ground vibrations, as well as a dust plume 'that will contain some lead.'

Residents of Middletown, Iowa, are expressing concerns about an upcoming Lead Azide detonation by the U.S. Army - but what is lead azide? Nearly 10,000 pounds of lead azide are set to be detonated at an Army plant in Iowa on Friday, with residents in the area asked to evacuate during the operation out of an abundance of caution.

Two rapid, controlled detonations are scheduled to take place at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown midday Friday to safely dispose of degraded lead azide, according to the U.S. Army. Sixty-eight barrels -- approximately 9,700 pounds -- of the explosive material will be detonated, according to Army Sustainment Command spokesperson Justine Barati. The detonation is scheduled to occur between 11 a.m. and noon local time Friday, according to Barati.

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The blast is expected to result in loud noises and ground vibrations, as well as a dust plume "that will contain some lead" and is expected to linger for up to one hour, depending on wind speed, the Army said. The Army will be updating plume maps up until and after the detonation, Barati said.

"The U.S. Army has taken extraordinary measures to mitigate the plume by following strict permit requirements set by the EPA such as earthworks, soil wetting, and air sampling," the Army said in a The blast could also break windows. Due to that risk, the Army is advising residents in the Middletown City Park neighborhood to temporarily evacuate the area between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time Friday "out of an abundance of caution.

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" Middletown, which is located near the Iowa-Illinois border in southeastern Iowa, has a population of nearly 400 people, according to U.S. Census data. Residents who need a place to stay are invited to the Armed Forces Reserve Center. Those who can't evacuate are advised to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed during the possible exposure period.

People are also being advised to clean play surfaces for children and windowsills once the U.S. Army determines the air exposure period has ended. In addition to air monitoring during the blast, sampling will occur afterward to "identify material that may need to be cleaned up," the Army said.

"A large 'safe zone' area has been identified and extends well beyond the area that the blast can reach," the Army said. "Fire and emergency responders will be staged and on standby to respond to an emergency if needed. " The controlled detonation is to dispose of the degraded lead azide, which is highly sensitive and extremely unstable, the Army said.

Due to the risks of accidental detonation in packing and transporting it, "safely destroying it in place is the only responsible option," the Army said.the detonation, the "recrystallization of the stored lead azide has increased the material's sensitivity to friction and shock, and disturbing the containers of lead azide could create an unacceptable risk of unintentional detonation. "