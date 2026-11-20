“Come on, baby. Just start.” If you’ve ever whispered those words while turning the ignition on a freezing morning, you’re apparently not alone. Maybe you’ve patted the dashboard after a long road trip, apologized to your truck for hitting a pothole, or given your car a name that only makes sense to you.

A November 2026 survey of drivers with active auto loans found that 29% talk to or about their cars like people, while 15% have given their vehicles names.

And-One/ShutterstockIf you’ve ever whispered those words while turning the ignition on a freezing morning, you’re apparently not alone. Maybe you’ve patted the dashboard after a long road trip, apologized to for hitting a pothole, or given your car a name that only makes sense to you. Turns out, Americans can get pretty attached to their vehicles. , published November 16, 2026, found that 29% of drivers surveyed talk to or about their cars as though they’re people.

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Another 15% have gone so far as to give their vehicles actual names. But the survey uncovered something considerably more serious, too. Some drivers are cutting back on groceries, holiday gifts, and even necessary vehicle maintenance just to keep their cars on the road. Apparently, our relationships with our vehicles are complicated.

Anyone who’s owned an unreliable vehicle probably understands the occasional conversation with the dashboard. There’s the encouraging pep talk before a long drive, the frustrated lecture when the check-engine light appears, and the grateful thank-you when an aging engine starts without complaint. Caribou’s 2026 American Car Life Survey asked 2,000 U.S. drivers about their relationships with their vehicles. Nearly three in ten admitted talking to or about their cars as though they were people.

There’s an important detail about the research: Every participant had an active loan on their primary vehicle. The findings reflect that group rather than a representative sample of all American drivers. Still, the results suggest that treating a car like a companion isn’t particularly unusual. And really, after spending hundreds of hours together in traffic, maybe a little conversation is inevitable.

Some people don’t stop at talking to their cars. They name them. The survey found that 15% of respondents had given their vehicles names, with Betsy, Betty, and Ruby among the most popular choices. Not exactly the futuristic names you might expect for vehicles equipped with touchscreen displays, advanced safety systems, and increasingly sophisticated electronics.might become Betsy after surviving years of construction projects and weekend fishing trips.

A little red convertible could easily end up being called Ruby. There’s no financial benefit to naming a car, of course. But it does reveal something about the way people think about their vehicles. For many owners, a car isn’t just another household possession.

It’s been there for family vacations, first dates, new jobs, and plenty of ordinary moments that eventually become memories. Ever wondered why someone would pay extra for a particular paint color when a less expensive option works just as well? Personal preference appears to play a significant role. When asked about vehicle color, 44% of Caribou’s respondents identified personal style as their primary consideration.

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Cost came in at 27%, while 18% prioritized resale value. That doesn’t mean everyone is rushing out to buy a bright orange sports car. It does suggest that drivers care about how their vehicles reflect their personalities. The same pattern shows up inside the cabin.

About 43% of respondents kept accessories or decorations in their cars, while 22% had customized or modified their vehicles. Younger drivers were especially enthusiastic about making changes. Among Gen Z respondents, 30% reported vehicle customization, compared with 16% of Gen X and just 7% of Baby Boomers. There’s nothing wrong with personalizing a vehicle, but expensive modifications deserve a little homework.

Some can affect insurance, warranties, safety, or future resale value. That custom exhaust might sound fantastic to you. Your next buyer may have a different opinion. Here’s where the survey takes a more revealing turn.

When asked what they’d sacrifice to reduce monthly expenses, 70% of respondents said they’d give up dining out and takeout before giving up their vehicle. Another 57% would cut nonessential shopping, while 52% would sacrifice vacations and travel. At first glance, that might sound like evidence of an unusually strong emotional attachment. But for many Americans, keeping a car isn’t optional.

Without reliable transportation, getting to work, visiting family, attending medical appointments, or buying groceries can become much more difficult. In fact, 40% of respondents described their vehicle primarily as a necessity. Another 35% chose freedom. Those answers help explain why people are willing to make sacrifices elsewhere in their budgets.

It’s not always about loving the car. Sometimes it’s about needing everything the car makes possible. This may be the most troubling finding in the entire survey. Caribou found that 26% of respondents had reduced spending on groceries or household essentials to afford gasoline.

Think about that for a moment. More than one-quarter of the drivers surveyed reported cutting back on basic household purchases to keep their vehicles fueled. Fuel costs were also affecting holiday plans. About 44% said they were spending less on gifts, and 71% were adjusting holiday travel arrangements.

The survey doesn’t establish how much money individual households cut or whether those changes caused lasting hardship. But it illustrates how transportation costs can reach far beyond the gas pump. A car payment, insurance premium, fuel bill, and occasional repair can consume a significant portion of a household budget. If groceries are getting squeezed to cover gasoline, that’s a sign the overall cost of transportation deserves a closer look.

There’s another finding worth paying attention to: 22% of surveyed drivers reported delaying vehicle maintenance or repairs because of fuel expenses. Anyone who’s received an unexpected repair estimate understands the temptation. Maybe the brakes are making a noise, the tires are getting worn, or the dashboard has been displaying a warning light for weeks. When money is tight, postponing the appointment can feel like the easiest option.

Unfortunately, certain problems become more expensive when ignored. Others create serious safety concerns. Not every repair needs to happen immediately, but it helps to distinguish between cosmetic issues, routine maintenance, and problems that affect whether a vehicle is safe to drive. Ask a qualified mechanic which repairs are urgent and whether less critical work can be scheduled later.

Getting a second estimate can also be worthwhile for expensive repairs. Saving money on maintenance isn’t much of a victory if the delay leads to a breakdown or a larger repair bill. Here’s an interesting contradiction. While some respondents are cutting everyday expenses to afford their cars, many are willing to spend additional money on vehicle technology.

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Caribou found that 30% wanted as much in-car technology as possible, including optional upgrades and the latest features. Even more surprising, 72% said they’d be willing to pay a recurring subscription fee for at least one vehicle feature. Popular choices included in-car Wi-Fi, remote starting or locking, and stolen-vehicle tracking. To be clear, saying you’d consider paying for a feature isn’t the same as actually subscribing to it.

But the enthusiasm suggests that recurring vehicle charges could become an increasingly important part of household budgets. And those small payments deserve attention.might seem harmless compared with a car payment. But suppose you’re paying $10 for one connected service, $15 for another, and $20 for a third. That’s $45 every month, or $540 annually.

Keep all three subscriptions for five years, and you’ve spent $2,700 before accounting for price increases. That’s a meaningful amount of money for features you might not use regularly. Before subscribing, check whether your vehicle already includes similar capabilities, whether a free trial will automatically renew, and how often you actually need the service. Remote start may be worth paying for if you use it daily.

In-car Wi-Fi might be unnecessary if your phone already provides the connectivity you need. The point isn’t that every subscription is wasteful. It’s that vehicle ownership has enough recurring expenses without paying for features you’ve forgotten about. With fuel costs influencing household budgets, it’s hardly surprising that some drivers are reconsidering what they’ll buy next.

Among gasoline and diesel vehicle owners surveyed, 48% said gas prices had increased their interest in hybrids. Another 38% reported greater interest in electric vehicles. That doesn’t mean nearly half are about to trade in their current cars. Increased interest isn’t the same as a purchase decision.

Still, it shows how operating costs can change what shoppers value. A hybrid may reduce gasoline consumption, but buying a different vehicle isn’t automatically the cheapest decision. Consider the purchase price, financing terms, insurance, maintenance, and expected annual mileage. Someone who drives relatively few miles might save less on fuel than anticipated, particularly if switching vehicles requires taking on a substantial new loan.

Sometimes the most economical car is the one you already own. There’s a reason some people keep driving the same vehicle long after friends and family suggest replacing it. Maybe it was their first new car. Maybe it belonged to a parent.

Or perhaps it’s simply been reliable enough that they can’t imagine driving anything else. Sentimental value matters. But it doesn’t pay repair bills. Suppose your longtime vehicle needs $4,000 in repairs and has a market value of around $5,000.

It’s tempting to conclude that spending nearly the car’s value on repairs would be foolish. But that comparison leaves out an important question: What would replacing it actually cost? A newer vehicle could mean years of loan payments, higher insurance premiums, registration expenses, and repairs of its own. Instead of comparing the repair estimate with the car’s resale value alone, compare the likely cost of keeping it for another year or two against the full cost of replacing it.

Reliability and safety should be part of that decision, too. Sometimes repairing an older car is the smart financial move. Other times, it’s simply postponing an expensive replacement while adding more repair bills along the way. There’s something genuinely funny about Americans talking to their cars, giving them old-fashioned names, and treating them like members of the family.

But Caribou’s survey also reveals a less amusing reality. Some drivers are making difficult financial choices to keep their vehicles running, even as they’re tempted by expensive technology and new features. The best approach is to enjoy the car you have while keeping a close eye on what it actually costs. Review your insurance, watch recurring subscriptions, stay on top of essential maintenance, and think carefully before taking on another vehicle loan.

And if you want to thank your car for getting you home after a long day, go right ahead. At least that conversation is free. Have you ever given your car a name? And what’s the funniest thing you’ve caught yourself saying to it?