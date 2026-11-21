While you might’ve gotten used to the near-record warmth, it’s coming to an end with a wake-up call of more typical November temperatures.

Saturday will get a little breezy at times, much like the past couple of days, but that’s not going to stop temperatures from climbing. While you might’ve gotten used to the near-record warmth, unfortunately it’s coming to an end with a wake-up call of temperatures more typical of late November.

But we won't get rid of the warmup right away, with the unseasonably warm weather set to stick around Saturday. Aside from a couple of high, thin clouds moving through, bright sunshine will prevail throughout the day. It will get a little breezy at times, much like the past couple of days, but that’s not going to stop temperatures from climbing.

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NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack said warm breezes will blow in, with a forecast high of 69 degrees under mostly sunny skies. If you’re planning on heading downtown for the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, you’ll encounter gorgeous conditions on Saturday evening. Clouds, though, will increase after midnight, and the rain you see out to the west will be on the way for tomorrow, but it won’t be all that robust.

The low will be around 54 degrees, and it won’t be a big soaking rain. Around 9 a.m., a few showers will develop and linger into the noon timeframe. By the afternoon, winds will shift out of the north and west. Today will be the last day of near-record warmth before a cold front crashes through our area on Sunday.

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A reality check is incoming with temperatures trending toward values more typical of late November. #ILwx #INwx https://t.co/gQL44GzrzkFor the Bears’ kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field, temperatures will be in the low 50s, with a feels-like temperature around 51 degrees. That feels-like temperature will play a factor later in the game, especially for fans.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s by around halftime and will continue to slowly drop through 3:30 p.m. Sack said the rest of Sunday will be dry, and we’ll see clouds clear out. That’s going to lead to a sunny start to Monday, but a chilly one. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s and rebound only into the low 40s in the afternoon, despite plenty of sunshine coming our way.

As for the rest of the week, we’ll have more clouds than sun Tuesday and into Wednesday. Highs will only be in the low 40s, so we'll be holding on to those cooler temperatures for a while. Black Friday will bring partly sunny skies and a high of 45 degrees.