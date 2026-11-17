NEAR holders approved a second inflation reduction in one year, lowering the cap from 2.5% to 1.6%. This deflationary move coincides with BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes targeting a $6 price for the asset.

NEAR Protocol community members have formally approved a significant reduction in the network's token inflation rate. The governance vote reduced the maximum annual issuance cap from 2.5% to 1.6%. This decision marks the second such contraction for the blockchain ecosystem in less than twelve months.

Approval of Inflation Reduction Mechanism

The proposal, identified as HSP-029, was authored by Sal Ternullo, who serves as the CEO of SVRN. The community discussion period for this specific governance update opened on October 7. The voting window remained open until November 2, at which point the results were tallied by the House of Stake platform.

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The outcome reflected near-unanimous support from the decentralized autonomous organization's stakeholders. Specifically, 99.96% of the total veNEAR voting power was cast in favor of the measure. No votes were recorded against the proposal. The Security Council subsequently had a 14-day period to exercise a veto. That window closed on November 16 without any intervention from the council.

This latest adjustment follows a previous reduction implemented in October 2025. At that time, the maximum issuance rate was halved from an original 5% baseline down to 2.5%. According to data cited in the HSP-029 documentation, the realized issuance rate stood at 2.45% in September 2026. The current reduction is scheduled to take full effect over a twenty-four-month timeline following ratification.

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Economic Impact and Staking Dynamics

The implementation of this lower inflation cap is designed to conserve token supply and potentially increase scarcity. Sal Ternullo calculated that the new parameters will prevent the issuance of 11.8 million NEAR tokens over the course of two years. Based on recent market valuations, these preserved tokens represent a potential value of approximately 38.5 million US dollars.

However, the real yield for stakers may face downward pressure despite the reduced inflation. Current calculations suggest that real yields could decline from roughly 5.27% to approximately 3.37%. This projection assumes that the overall staking ratio remains constant. Data from House of Stake indicates that more than half of all existing NEAR tokens are currently unstaked and circulating in the broader market.

The protocol upgrade requires validation by network operators to become active. Validators must adopt the specific technical changes associated with the inflation reduction one quarter after the proposal's ratification. The final issuance cap of 1.6% will be achieved gradually over the subsequent twenty-four months.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Predictions

Major market participants have expressed strong bullish sentiment regarding the asset's trajectory. Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX, recently identified NEAR as one of four cryptocurrency tokens expected to appreciate before the conclusion of the current artificial intelligence investment cycle. Hayes outlined specific price targets for his selected assets in a post on the social media platform X.

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Hayes set a price target of 6.00 US dollars for NEAR. His broader portfolio predictions included 2,800 US dollars for Ethereum and 1,800 US dollars for Zcash. He described the position sizing for these trades as small to medium, citing moderate conviction levels. He noted that he was participating in the market rally due to prevailing momentum rather than overwhelming certainty.

Despite the recent governance success, the token's price action has shown volatility. On Tuesday morning, the price of NEAR dipped to 3.12 US dollars. It subsequently recovered to trade at 3.26 US dollars. This movement occurred as traders digested the news of the inflation cut and awaited the broader market impact of the policy change.

Network Utility and Institutional Adoption

Concurrent with the governance developments, the NEAR ecosystem has demonstrated significant growth in transaction volume. Total volume processed through NEAR Intents, the protocol's cross-chain liquidity layer, has reached 39 billion US dollars. This metric highlights increasing utility and demand for the network's infrastructure.

Institutional interest is also expanding through new integrations. The NEAR Intents service was recently integrated into Talos OEMS. Talos is a prominent institutional trading platform used by professional traders and asset managers. This integration provides high-frequency traders and institutions with direct access to NEAR's liquidity aggregation services.