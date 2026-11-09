NEAR Protocol Hackers Deploy Token Scheme to Launder Stolen Funds

Analysis reveals how cybercriminals utilized newly created tokens on NEAR Protocol and other chains to obscure stolen assets from blockchain forensics teams.

Between November 5 and 7, 2026, a sophisticated criminal operation targeted the NEAR Protocol blockchain by launching a series of deceptive token schemes to launder stolen digital assets. The primary entity responsible for executing this complex financial maneuver was a group of hackers who successfully obscured the trail of illicit funds using decentralized exchange mechanics.

Token Launch Mechanism Explained

According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, the attackers launched at least six distinct tokens on the NEAR blockchain, specifically identifying the projects as FUK, OLCCL, MEILI, MMLI, DABI, and SINU. The financial barrier to entry for this scheme was remarkably low, with each token costing approximately 25 NEAR to deploy, which equated to roughly $90 at the time of the transactions. This low cost allowed the perpetrators to rapidly cycle through multiple token creations without significant initial investment.

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The laundering mechanism relied on liquidity pools rather than direct transfers. The hackers paired each newly created token with NEAR within a liquidity pool on a decentralized exchange platform. Wallets containing the previously stolen NEAR assets deposited these funds into the pool, receiving the new token in exchange. A second set of wallets then immediately sold these tokens back into the pool, withdrawing the NEAR assets into a different destination.

This two-step process ensured that the funds never moved directly from the wallets holding the stolen assets to the final receiving wallets. By routing the money through these artificial trading pairs, the operation effectively severed the direct on-chain link between the initial theft and the subsequent movement of capital, making immediate tracking significantly more difficult for investigators.

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Stakeholder Positions and Operational Tactics

The speed of this operation was a defining characteristic of the hack. Each token was sold for the first time less than three hours after its initial launch, and the vast majority, amounting to at least 75% of its total trading volume, occurred within a single day. This rapid turnover minimized the window for forensic analysis and allowed the criminals to extract value before traditional monitoring systems could react.

Elliptic noted that the creators of four of these tokens withdrew the remaining liquidity on November 8, 2026. Since that date, none of the six tokens has seen any further trading activity. The total volume of NEAR that moved through this specific scheme was 117,000 NEAR, valued at approximately $421,000. Most of these funds were quickly converted into stablecoins or transferred via cross-chain bridges to obscure their origin further.

A key component of the funding strategy involved internal recycling of capital. Elliptic observed that five of the six token creators received funds from a wallet that had been selling the previous token just 2 to 13 minutes before the new launch. This self-funding model allowed the operation to sustain itself without requiring significant outside capital, with the only external activity being a few small purchases of the FUK token on its first day.

Real-World Impact and Remaining Assets

The broader impact of this laundering technique extends beyond the immediate theft. The hackers employed a strategy that creates a public but delayed on-chain trail, allowing them to generate numerous tokens and abandon each one after use. This approach forces compliance teams and investigators to expend significantly more resources to trace the funds through the noise of legitimate and fraudulent trading activity.

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This incident mirrors similar tactics observed by Elliptic in other major blockchain thefts. For instance, a similar token was identified on the Tron network on November 2, 2026. Furthermore, on November 3, stolen SOL tokens were swapped into existing thinly traded tokens on Solana and then sold for USDC. These cases highlight a growing trend of using meme tokens and low-liquidity assets as vehicles for money laundering.

Despite the complexity of the laundering scheme, a significant portion of the stolen funds remains idle. Approximately 11.8 million NEAR tokens from the original theft have not yet moved. At the time of reporting, NEAR was trading at $3.60, meaning these unspent assets represent a value of approximately $42.4 million. This substantial amount remains vulnerable to future laundering attempts or recovery actions by law enforcement.

Industry Response and Prevention Strategies

In light of these developments, Elliptic has issued specific advice for compliance teams and security professionals. The firm recommends that entities rigorously check funds coming from liquidity pools, with particular scrutiny directed toward pools involving newly created tokens. This targeted approach is essential for identifying and blocking funds derived from such deceptive schemes.

As the cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to evolve, the methods used by malicious actors to obscure their tracks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. The NEAR Protocol hack serves as a stark reminder of the need for enhanced forensic capabilities and proactive monitoring of decentralized exchange activities. The industry must remain vigilant against these evolving threats to protect users and maintain the integrity of digital asset markets.