NEAR Protocol voters approve a proposal to cut max token issuance from 2.5% to 1.6% over 24 months, aiming to reduce dilution and stabilize price action near $3.

NEAR Protocol has officially initiated a significant governance update to adjust its monetary policy by reducing the maximum annual token issuance rate from 2.5 percent down to 1.6 percent. This structural change to the native cryptocurrency is scheduled to unfold gradually over a period of 24 months. The move marks a decisive shift in how the blockchain ecosystem manages its inflation schedule and supply dynamics.

The specific governance proposal, identified as HSP-029, achieved overwhelming consensus among network participants during the voting process. Final tallies showed that 99.96 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the measure. The Security Council did not issue any vetoes, allowing the initiative to proceed without regulatory blockers within the NEAR ecosystem.

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This near-unanimous support highlights the strong alignment among stakeholders regarding the need for tighter supply controls. The governance body determined that reducing the issuance cap is essential for long-term network sustainability. The vote represents a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to refine the economic incentives of the NEAR network for all participants.

The implementation of HSP-029 is projected to have a measurable impact on the total supply of NEAR tokens over the coming years. NEAR estimates that this reduction in the issuance rate will prevent the creation of 11.8 million new tokens over the next two years. This figure is calculated relative to the scenario where the existing 2.5 percent cap remains in place.

While the total volume of newly issued tokens will decrease, the distribution mechanism for these funds will remain static. The current breakdown of NEAR issuance will stay unchanged, with 90 percent of new tokens allocated to staking participants. The remaining 10 percent continues to be directed to the NEAR treasury, ensuring secure network participants receive the majority of rewards.

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The news of the governance approval coincided with a period of stabilization in the NEAR token market. The cryptocurrency rebounded above the $3 mark and was trading around $3.09 after breaking above its long-term moving average near $3.00. This move helped re-establish the $2.60 area as a significant support level for buyers.

Market analysts suggest that prices need to hold above the $3.00 to $3.10 area to allow buyers to solidify their foothold. Sustained action above this range is necessary to counter the downward pressure exerted by shorter and medium-term moving averages. These indicators currently slope downwards and remain above the current price action.

Resistance is expected at the $3.20 to $3.30 level as NEAR attempts to maintain upward momentum. Further moving averages near $3.45 to $3.75 act as additional hurdles for bullish sentiment in the short term. For now, the trend remains pressured, though early signs of stabilization are starting to show.

The Relative Strength Index has shown improvement after approaching oversold territory, yet it remains below 50. This indicates that while momentum is recovering, prices still do not show definitive signs of strong upward pressure. Buyers must see increased volume and sustained price action above resistance levels to confirm a reversal of the extended drop.

The extended decline occurred from the October high near $5.90, causing concern among investors. Investors and observers must remain vigilant regarding potential downside risks despite the positive governance news. If sellers were to retake control, it could undermine the current recovery efforts in the market.

If prices drop below $2.80, it could put the November low near $2.60 back into focus. Such a drop would challenge the stability established by the recent rebound and could start to chip away at NEAR recovery. The network must maintain support levels to prevent further erosion of value.

Despite the approval of HSP-029, the reduction in issuance is not immediate. The proposal includes a grace period of one full quarter before the new rates can go into effect. This delay provides the network with necessary time to prepare for the upcoming changes.

The delay ensures a smooth transition for all participants in the NEAR ecosystem. For the measure to fully go into effect, a network upgrade must be implemented. This technical step is crucial for encoding the new monetary policy into the blockchain core logic.

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The change will see the issuance cap decrease in each epoch as the update goes into effect. Validators must pass the network upgrade for the policy to become active on the mainnet. This technical requirement ensures network stability during the transition period.

While the measure may protect holders from dilution in the long run, it is unlikely to cause an immediate shift in demand. The reduction in issuance results in lower gross staking rewards for participants. This trade-off balances long-term supply health with short-term incentive structures.

For HSP-029 to be ratified, the network upgrade must be successfully deployed by the community. The timing aligns with broader market stabilization efforts for the asset. Stakeholders are monitoring the quarter-long grace period closely.

The governance vote reflects a mature approach to blockchain economic management. By capping future supply growth, NEAR aims to preserve token value. The 90 percent staking allocation remains a key incentive for network security.

Traders are watching the $3.00 to $3.10 zone for sustained breaks above moving averages. A confirmed move above resistance could trigger further bullish momentum. Conversely, a fall below $2.80 would signal continued bearish pressure.

The 11.8 million token reduction over two years is a significant supply-side constraint. This deflationary pressure complements the governance-driven policy shift. Market participants are adjusting expectations for NEAR valuation models accordingly.

The seamless integration of these economic changes is vital for ecosystem growth. NEAR Protocol continues to refine its tokenomics to suit evolving market conditions. The successful implementation of HSP-029 sets a precedent for future governance actions.