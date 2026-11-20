NEAR Protocol, Chainlink, and Litecoin face heavy selling pressure as crypto markets struggle. NEAR tests $3, LINK stays below $9, and LTC hovers near $41 amid weak buying interest and technical breakdowns.

NEAR Protocol, Chainlink, and Litecoin continue to endure significant selling pressure as the broader cryptocurrency market faces ongoing struggles. This sustained downward momentum has eroded recent gains for these major digital assets, leaving traders cautious about near-term reversals. The confluence of weak technical indicators and limited buying interest suggests that market participants remain hesitant to enter positions across these specific tokens.

NEAR Protocol Faces Critical $3 Support Test

NEAR Protocol is currently trading at $2.976, having retreated significantly from its momentum during the October rally. On its daily chart, the asset has been on a steady decline since reaching its high near $6 in October. This drop represents a substantial loss of value from the peak, indicating that sellers have maintained control over the price action for several weeks. The token is now testing its long-term moving average support near the psychologically significant $3 level, a critical juncture that could determine its next major trend.

Also read NEAR Intents Revenue Growth Defies Token Price Drop Amid Buybacks

Trading below its short-term moving averages, NEAR faces a key technical test that will likely define its trajectory in the coming days. Data points compared to the September rally point to weakening buying interest, a trend that has persisted even as prices dipped. Although the asset has failed to sustain any upside momentum since the earlier rally, it remains to be seen whether the $3 support will hold. If this level breaks, NEAR could face further declines, while a rebound would require significant volume to confirm the shift.

Chainlink Loses Key $9 Psychological Barrier

Chainlink has been on a steady decline, with each rebound attempt forming lower highs that indicate bearish sentiment. Currently trading near $8.79, LINK is positioned below all of its major moving averages on the daily chart, a clear signal of downward momentum. The asset has lost the important psychological barrier at $9, which had previously served as a sturdy support level for bulls. This breakdown below key resistance turned into support failure, leaving LINK vulnerable to further downside pressure from aggressive sellers.

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For LINK/USD to rise substantially from its current levels, the token needs to reclaim the $11 area, a significant hurdle that has not yet been surmounted. Until LINK can break back above this threshold, the broader market structure remains unfavorable for bulls. Recent trading activity shows LINK/USD trading at $8.786 at 14:16 UTC on November 20, after opening at $8.993, touching a high of $9.062, and hitting a low of $8.667. This intraday volatility highlights the indecision among traders, but the overall trend remains firmly tilted toward the downside as selling pressure dominates.

Litecoin Trading Below Moving Averages Amid Weak Volume

Litecoin's volume has also failed to show any signs of increased buying pressure after the recent sell-off, suggesting a lack of conviction among buyers. Although green candles appear occasionally, they have not been strong enough to indicate a change in trend, reinforcing the bearish outlook. For LTC/USD to reverse its current direction, the market will need to show sustained buying pressure that can override the existing sell walls. Selling pressure has remained strong throughout November, pushing the price below several support levels and leaving holders with unrealized losses.

At the time of writing at 14:22 UTC on November 20, LTC is trading at $41.679, with a day's high of $42.454 and a low of $41.047. The price is currently trading below all the moving averages on the chart, while the short-term averages are also moving lower, confirming the bearish momentum. Trading volumes have failed to increase significantly, indicating limited buying interest in LTC at these levels. This volume-price divergence is a classic sign of weakening markets, where price drops are not being met with the necessary demand to stabilize or reverse the trend.

Technical Indicators Signal Oversold Conditions Without Reversal

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Litecoin is close to the oversold region, meaning a short-term rebound cannot be entirely ruled out. However, there is no confirmation of a reversal, and traders should approach any potential bounce with caution. Immediate support is at the $41 level, followed by the psychological $40 level. A breakdown below $40 could result in further declines toward $38, a scenario that would exacerbate losses for holders already underwater. These levels are critical for determining whether the selling pressure will continue or if a capitulation event might trigger a sharp, albeit temporary, relief rally.

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For a fundamental turnaround, the price first needs to move above the 44-45 region, a zone that currently acts as dynamic resistance. The overall market sentiment remains cautious, with NEAR Protocol, Chainlink, and Litecoin all requiring significant catalysts to shift from their current downtrends. Without a surge in volume or a broader market recovery, these assets remain exposed to further downside risks as technical indicators continue to reflect seller dominance across the board.