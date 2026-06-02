An exploration of ten video games that are nearly flawless but often overlooked in discussions of all-time greats, focusing on their innovative mechanics, storytelling, and design despite not achieving perfect scores.

Everyone always talks about the greatest video games of all time and the 10/10 masterpieces that define the medium. From modern sensations such as Red Dead Redemption 2 to influential classics like The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time, it's hard not to mention how spectacular and important they are.

However, those games take the spotlight away from near-perfect games that deserve more recognition. Gamers have too high expectations nowadays, with nothing less than a 10/10 being satisfactory, but what about the 9/10s that are forgotten in history? That is why this list will feature ten near-perfect games that nobody talks about based on gameplay, narrative, design, originality, potential, obscurity, how much recognition they deserve, fan opinion, critical acclaim, and overall quality.

'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' (2024) The Legend of Zelda is a critically acclaimed franchise that has mostly strayed away from their 2D games, but after over ten years, they released a new one, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. As mysterious rifts take over the kingdom of Hyrule, it consumes Link, leaving Princess Zelda alone to handle things. With her new companion, she uses her wisdom and talent to defeat the scourge causing these rifts.

Maybe it feels disingenuous to put a game from The Legend of Zelda on this list, considering it is one of the biggest franchises ever, but Echoes of Wisdom is rather underrated in comparison. There aren't many better games than Zelda, and this 2D adventure in particular is a charming masterpiece with one of the most innovative mechanics. It may have some issues, but overall, Echoes of Wisdom is an imaginative journey of creativity and whimsicalness.

'Inside' (2016) This list features a lot of indie games, which is natural, since they are some of the best that also aren't talked about too much. Inside follows an unnamed boy in a strange dystopian world, and players don't know much besides needing to escape. Running from armed guards, they must make their way through an ominous scientific facility to uncover its secrets and escape before they become a part of it.

Inside is a cult classic, and fans are still waiting for the studio's next game after delivering this masterpiece years ago. Out of all the indie games, this underappreciated gem is one of the best, specifically for its inventive design that used lighting, darkness, and its eerie vibe to create a well-paced thriller. While highly praised, Inside's short length meant it faded into obscurity despite its haunting story, gorgeous animation, immersive sound design, and tense atmosphere.

'Psychonauts 2' (2021) 3D platformers are almost entirely dominated by Nintendo, but even Sony dazzled with its newest entry, so what about Xbox? Well, they did release Psychonauts 2 in 2021, a sequel to the renowned original game on the original Xbox. Razputin is a newly appointed mind spy, and his first mission is to enter the minds of the founding members of the titular organization to learn who the mole is.

Psychonauts 2 is one of the most creative modern games, and even if it is a sequel, it reinvented what made it perfect. Unfortunately, it didn't have as big an impact as fans wished, even though it was well-received. The brain-centric level design is clever and well-put together, not to mention it has an empathetic story and emotional design. Each of these near-perfect elements makes Psychonauts 2 the most imaginative modern platforming video game





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