Near Misses: Hit Songs That Never Quite Made the Winner’s Circle

“We Are Family,” “Wild World” and “Tiny Dancer” are signature songs of the ‘70s that fell just shy of No. 1, the Top 10, and the Top 40.

The cruelest numbers on the charts are No. 2, No. 11, and No. 41—but some hits that come up short wind up legendary. Listen on your computer:In 1979, Sister Sledge changed the sound of wedding receptions forever with “We Are Family.

” Believe it or not, the Chic-penned banger never made it to No. 1. Steely Dan helped invent Yacht Rock with 1977’s jazzy bop “Peg. ” And in 1972, Elton John told a timeless tale of a blue-jean baby, a “Tiny Dancer.

” Casey Kasem never counted it down. Today on Hit Parade: Chris Molanphy celebrates “near misses”—now-ubiquitous hits that missed the mark on the pop charts, stalling out at No. 2, No. 11, or No. 41. In this episode, Chris zooms in on near-misses from the 1970s, including songs from Paul McCartney, the Spinners, Jackson Browne, Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, and Michael Jackson. Get more Hit Parade with Slate Plus!

Join for bonus episodes of “The Bridge” and ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe directly from the Hit Parade show page onChris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1? ” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.





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