Polregio shares viral footage of an e-scooter rider who ignored stop signals as a train approached. The incident highlights serious safety risks and recent traffic fatalities in Poland.

A reckless e-scooter rider in northwestern Poland narrowly avoided a catastrophic collision with an oncoming Polregio passenger train. The terrifying incident occurred at a rural railroad crossing and was captured on video by a camera mounted on the locomotive. The footage was shared on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, and has since sparked widespread outrage regarding the rider's complete disregard for safety regulations.

Chilling Footage Captures Dangerous Near-Miss

The viral video shows the man riding his e-scooter directly into the path of the train just seconds before impact. As the train travels along a rural track with shrubbery lining both sides, the rider suddenly appears from the side and crosses the tracks right in front of the oncoming locomotive. He misses being struck by mere inches, a miracle that has led to intense scrutiny of his actions.

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Polregio, identified as Poland's largest regional train operator, published the clip on social media platforms. The company paired the harrowing video with a stern message condemning the brazen behavior of the scooter driver. The train involved in the near-miss can reach speeds of up to 99 mph, making such an intersection exceptionally dangerous for any road user who fails to yield.

Polregio Demands Strict Adherence to Safety Rules

In its official statement accompanying the video, Polregio emphasized that warning signs are not mere suggestions but strict legal requirements. The operator wrote, "He didn't stop for the STOP sign, completely ignoring the regulations. He miraculously avoided death." The company further clarified that a red light and a STOP sign constitute a "ruthless stop order" that must be obeyed without exception to prevent loss of life.

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The railway company also addressed the public comments following the post, acknowledging the shock and anger felt by viewers. One commenter noted that riders on scooters should be able to see and hear an approaching train from a distance. Another user described the incident as "pure stupidity" rather than an accident caused by negligence or unfortunate circumstances, highlighting the perceived irrationality of the rider's choice.

Traffic Statistics Reveal Deadly Consequences

Polregio used the incident to highlight the severe physics involved in train collisions. The operator pointed out that the braking path for a heavy train can extend for several hundred meters, leaving virtually no room for error or last-minute stops. The inability to halt quickly is a critical factor in why railroad crossings remain high-risk zones for vulnerable road users like cyclists and scooter drivers.

Beyond the immediate danger to the individual, the operator shared stark statistics regarding recent road fatalities. According to Polregio, 33 people have died in traffic accidents since the beginning of the year, and 27 others were seriously injured. These figures underscore the broader public safety crisis and the urgent need for greater vigilance and compliance with traffic laws across the region.

Potential Delays and Infrastructure Repair Costs

If a collision had occurred, the consequences would have extended far beyond the tragedy on the tracks. A train accident typically results in major service delays for passengers and causes significant disruptions to regional transportation schedules. Additionally, the infrastructure damage from such a high-speed impact would require extensive and expensive repairs to the tracks and crossing mechanisms.

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The video serves as a stark warning to all e-scooter users and pedestrians about the lethal nature of railroad crossings. Polregio's decision to publicize the near-miss aims to educate the public on the realities of train operations. The company continues to urge everyone to respect warning signs and lights, as the margin for error in these situations is non-existent.