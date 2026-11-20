NEAR Intents processes $130 million daily, driving protocol revenue and token buybacks despite NEAR price falling from $6 to $3, highlighting strong fundamental utility.

Despite the NEAR token price dropping from $6 to approximately $2.84 between early October and late November, the NEAR Intents ecosystem continues to demonstrate robust economic activity. NEAR Intents is currently processing approximately $134 million in daily volume, a figure that exceeds the $129 million average recorded during the same period last month. This divergence between market price and network utility suggests that the underlying protocol business remains resilient and is not slowing down despite bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Transaction Volume Defies Market Trends

The core mechanism driving this activity involves NEAR Intents, a service built directly into major digital wallets such as Ledger, Trust Wallet, and Brave. The platform has seen its trading volume grow 7.1 times over the past year, reaching a total of $39.5 billion. According to NEAR ecosystem contributor Haenko, the business operations have not experienced any decline even as the token value was cut in half. This consistency in transaction processing highlights the growing adoption of the intent-centric architecture across the decentralized finance sector.

Also read Manchester United Financial Results Reveal Operating Loss Despite Revenue Growth

Revenue Streams and Protocol Economics

NEAR Intents has collected approximately $63 million in fees to date, with the network retaining about 29% of that total amount for its operations. The revenue breakdown includes fees from the NEAR Intents interface, which account for 16.3% of the total, payments from B2B partners at 9.9%, and spreads from better-than-market trades contributing 2.8%. Over the last 30 days, the protocol earned approximately $1.8 million, a slight decrease from the $2.2 million recorded in October, yet the daily processing volume has remained steady or slightly increased.

Buyback Mechanisms and Token Supply Reduction

A significant portion of the generated revenue is being used to support the NEAR token price through open-market buybacks. More than 1.84 million NEAR tokens have been sent to the buyback wallet, representing 41.6% of all distributed onchain revenue. Additionally, base transaction fees on the network are burned in full, permanently removing them from circulation. In early November, the NEAR community voted to cut the maximum annual issuance from 2.5% to 1.6% over two years through proposal HSP-029, further tightening the token supply dynamics.

Advertisement

Governance and Security Incident Responses

The governance initiative House of Stake, which facilitated the supply cut proposal, includes Haenko as a participant, ensuring that community leaders are directly involved in economic adjustments. Security remains a priority after NEAR Intents paused its services on October 1 following an exploit that resulted in approximately $3.8 million in losses. NEAR Intents general manager Alex Shevchenko confirmed that the funds from the hack were sent back in full by the exploiter, mitigating long-term financial damage to users and maintaining trust in the platform.

Market Context and Institutional Adoption

The financial landscape for NEAR has also been influenced by institutional products, such as the launch of the first U.S. spot NEAR ETF by Bitwise on September 29 under the ticker NRR on NYSE Arca. While the token price has faced downward pressure, losing about half its value since early October, the sustained high volume of NEAR Intents suggests that the protocol is capturing significant market share in cross-chain and intent-based transactions. This fundamental strength provides a counterbalance to speculative price movements, anchoring the network's value in its actual utility and revenue generation capabilities.