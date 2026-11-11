Neagley Reaches 50 Days in Prime Video's US Top 10

The Reacher spinoff Neagley has spent 50 days on Prime Video's US Top 10 and holds Number 5 in the United States, with season 2 already confirmed.

Neagley, the Prime Video action thriller spinoff of Reacher, has reached 50 days on the streamer's Top 10 chart in the United States, according to data dated November 10, 2026. The series debuted on Prime Video on September 16, 2026, and is currently ranked Number 5 in the United States and Number 6 worldwide. The milestone arrives nearly two months after all eight episodes of the season were released.

The show's staying power is notable because it has remained on the chart well after its opening weeks. Prime Video already hosts a range of high-octane action series, including The Terminal List and Cross, and Neagley has added another title that continues to draw viewers on the platform.

Also read Off Campus Remains Prime Video Top Series Of 2026 With Six Month Run

How the Neagley Spinoff Builds Its Central Mystery

Neagley follows Frances Neagley, who assembles a team to investigate the mysterious death of an old friend and that friend's ties to an isolated community. As the eight-episode season unfolds, the investigation widens into a large-scale mystery centered on an experimental drug that could change the world.

The premise shifts focus to the character herself rather than simply extending the storyline of the parent series. Season 1 is built around Neagley and her team uncovering the truth about the friend's death, giving the show a self-contained narrative arc that works for viewers who have not followed Reacher closely.

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Creators Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton are credited on the series, which is categorized under drama, mystery, crime, action, and thriller. Those genre labels reflect a show that blends investigative storytelling with physical action sequences, a combination that has helped it stand apart within the Reacher franchise.

Critics and Audiences Respond Strongly to Neagley

Neagley holds a Certified Fresh score of 94% from critics and 82% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Those numbers show a strong reception from both professional reviewers and general viewers.

Reviewers have praised the characters, the writing, and the action sequences. They have also pointed to a deeper look at the protagonist than audiences received in the original Reacher series, which gives the spinoff a distinct identity.

The series owes part of its success to its connection with Reacher, but it has also proven itself as an action thriller on its own terms. Its clear separation from the parent show is one reason it has been able to hold viewer interest for an extended period.

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What the Neagley Season 2 Renewal Means for Viewers

Neagley season 2 was confirmed by October 2026, following a swift renewal that signals Prime Video's intention to make Reacher an ongoing franchise. Viewers can expect the story to continue with the same central character and team.

The plot of season 2 has not been revealed. However, at the close of season 1, Neagley and her team now run a detective agency, a setup that could serve as the starting point for the next season's storyline.

The wider Reacher franchise is also moving forward. Reacher season 4 finished earlier in 2026, and Reacher season 5 is now in production, meaning Prime Video subscribers can expect continued activity across both the parent series and its spinoff.